WW 216 – The Werewolves of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge – Day 3

OUTSIDE THE GOVERNOR’S MANSION

The wealthy British archaeologist looking for the Tai Sheng Pek Kwar monkey statue sat on the front porch of the cliffside governor’s mansion in their favorite rocking chair. The moonlight reflected beautifully off the bay, and the sea breeze and the cool air was a welcome change from the events of the day. “Ugh, this disguise is just too hot,” they muttered, changing into their more traditional governor’s regalia. “Next time I’ll choose something more breathable. Here, now this is better.” Where once had sat a wealthy British archaeologist looking for the Tai Sheng Pek Kwar monkey statue now sat Elaine Marley, governor!

She heard a rustle in the bushes behind her, and with lightning reflexes she stood and whirled around, firing a shot from her duelling pistol into the nearest shrub. “Take that, you fiend! Elaine Marley is ALWAYS on guard against LeChuck’s minions!”

A sickening thump later, Roberto Clemente rolled out of the bush, dead before her.

“I finally… turned a… triple play,” he croaked with his last breath.

CHUM has died. He was the VOODOO LADY (Town Oracle). His most recent target was ELAINE MARLEY (Town Governor).

“Aw, nerts,” muttered Elaine. “Well, I guess I won’t be needing this any—” as she raised the pistol to chuck it away, a skeleton rose from the courtyard fountain and advanced on her!

“Take THAT, you fiend! Elaine Marley is nothing if not paranoid for good reason!” She fired the pistol again, hitting the skeleton square in the noggin. As its skull bounced around harmlessly into the bushes, its animated body clawed at Elaine, grabbing her by the shoulders.

Locked in a struggle to the death under the silver moon, the two of them disappear over the side of the cliff, never to be heard from again until Monkey Island 3: The Curse of Monkey Island.

QQ has died. She was ELAINE MARLEY (Town Governor). She had the VOODOO DOLL (1-shot question to the Graveyard) and the DUELLING PISTOL (1-shot Paranoid Gun Owner).

MOO has died. They were SKELETON CREW (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb).

The next morning, you make your way down to the docks, where Stan, proprietor of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, greets you.

“So! I hear a wealthy British archaeologist looking for the Tai Sheng Pek Kwar monkey statue won the spitting contest! Where… uh… where is he?”

There’s an uncomfortable silence amongst the crew until Black Philip speaks up. “Err, he uh…”

“That is…” chimes in the kitty pirate.

“He kind of um..” offers Dread Pirate Copy.

“R,” explains the Letter R.

“Whatever,” says Stan. “Look just take the ship and go, will you? I’ve gotta get back to Melee Island and flip a dinghy to a landlubber. And no, that’s not a euphemism for anything.”

And so you christen your new, incredibly leaky ship The Sea Monkey and sail away from Scabb Island into the deep blue waters of the Caribbean, a little lighter on crew but hopeful the voyage will result in the discovery of Big Whoop(TM).

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the Independents have been sent to Davy Jones’ Window Seat (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Bulletproof. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. You can’t keep a mediocre pirate down! The first time Guybrush is killed, he returns to the game the following day. This cannot be blocked. if Guybrush is the target of multiple unblocked kill actions on the same night, he is killed as normal.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Governor. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Once per game post-Twilight Elaine can choose to erase the voting results of the day and select the target of the day kill. Note: This ability cannot be used on days that end in a tie vote.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Oracle. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) on. If the Oracle is killed, the role of their most recent target is revealed to all players.

Wolves Win the game when there are no Independents and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Bomb. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. If LeChuck is killed during the day, he kills the last player to vote for him.

LeChuck will designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 5, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Bomb. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. Unfortunately, having been killed at least twice now, the Legend’s powers aren’t exactly at their height; the bomb has only a 75% chance of working, decreasing by another 25% every time a new Legend is assigned.

SKELETON CREW (1) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Bomb to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Bomb be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.





—————-

No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy.

Wolf night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional.

A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!

Players: Blip

Wasp (VT)

(VT) MSD

Lamb

Goat

Moo (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb)

(Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb) Raven

Sic (VT)

(VT) Beinggreen

Chum (Voodoo Lady)

(Voodoo Lady) Sheltermed

Hoho (VT)

(VT) Queequeg (Elaine Marley)

(Elaine Marley) Copywight

Backups:

Jake Greenwitch

Twilight will be at 5:00 PM Pacific Time on Monday, October 23rd.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...