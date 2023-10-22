Weekend Box Office Totals For October 20th – 22nd

The weekend totals for October 20th through October 22nd, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (AMC) 3,855 theaters, Fri $10.4M (-72%), $13.3M Sun $8.8M, 3-day $32.4M (-66%)/Total $131.1M/ Wk 2

2.) Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Par) 3,628 theaters Fri $9.4M, Sat $8.1M Sun $5.5M 3-day $23M/Wk 1

3.) Exorcist: The Believer (Uni) 3,323 (-361) theaters Fri $1.68M (-56%) Sat $2.4M Sun $1.4M 3-day $5.6M, -49%, Total $54.2M/Wk 3

4.) Paw Patrol 2 (Par) 3,364 (-343) theaters, Fri $1.15M (-26%) Sat $2M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.4M (-36%) Total $56M/Wk 4

5.) Nightmare Before Christmas (re) (Dis) 1,650 theaters, Fri $1.45M Sat $1.6M Sun $1M 3-day $4.1M/Total lifetime $81.4M /Wk 1

6.) Saw X (LG) 2,756 (-302) theaters, Fri $1.1M (-40%) Sat $1.57M Sun $947K 3-day $3.58M (-37%) Total $47.2M/Wk 4

7.) The Creator (New Reg/20th)2,490 theaters (-470), Fri $750K (-36%) Sat $1.1M Sun $700K 3-day $2.6M (-39%), Total $36.7M/Wk 4

8.) Leo: Bloody Sweet (Prath) 720 theaters, Fri $732K Sat $816K Sun $530K 3-day $2.05M Total $4.6M/Wk 1

9.) A Haunting in Venice (Dis) 1,600 (-690) theaters Fri $350K (-40%) Sat $450K Sun $300K 3-day $1.1M (-41%)/Total $40.9M/Wk 6

10.) The Blind (Fath) 1,049 theaters (-101) Fri $320K Sat $394K Sun $296K 3-day $1M (-48%), Total $15.6M/ Wk 4

[Source: Deadline]

