Werewolf by Night – NOW IN COLOR – Special Discussion

While there are a lot of properties that Marvel has that may not be able to sustain a full series (though this isn’t one of them), the potential for specials and event kinds of projects makes for some good exploitation. Marvel Studios previously revealed plans for a Halloween 2022 special for Werewolf by Night. It saw an October 7th, 2022 debut as part of Phase 4.

Now, the special is getting some wider reach this month through Hulu but the folks at Disney+ debuted it in a new way yesterday with a full-color presentation that’s done in a bit of a “colorized” fashion. What did you think of it if you saw the black and white version and if this is your first time seeing the special either here or through Hulu, what did you think?

The special is directed by Michael Giacchino.

The cast includes:

Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night

Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone

Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa

Al Hamacher as Billy Swan

Eugenie Bondurant as Linda

Kirk Thatcher as Jovan

Jaycob Maya

Daniel J. Watts

Leonardo Nam

There are a couple of different characters that have held the name over the years, the original Jack Russell from 1972, and then Jake Gomez from the new incarnation in 2020.

Property Concept: A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Castle following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

