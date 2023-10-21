Ursula K. Le Guin Day Thread

Author Ursula Kroeber Le Guin was born on October 21, 1929. A famous sci-fi author, she wrote more than 20 novels and 100+ short stories, along with poetry, children’s books, translations, and criticism. She won eight Hugo Awards and six Nebula Awards, along with being named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000. Here are some of her best-known works:
Interesting Wikipedia fact: Ursula’s father (Alfred Louis Kroeber) was an anthropology professor at UC Berkley, and her mother (Theodora) was an author. One of the visitors to their house when Ursula was a child was J. Robert Oppenheimer, who Le Guin later used as a model for the protagonist character, Shevek, in The Dispossessed.
Ursula K. Le Guin died in 2018 at the age of 88. Discuss your favorite Le Guin work(s) in the comments.