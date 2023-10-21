Ursula K. Le Guin Day Thread

Author Ursula Kroeber Le Guin was born on October 21, 1929. A famous sci-fi author, she wrote more than 20 novels and 100+ short stories, along with poetry, children’s books, translations, and criticism. She won eight Hugo Awards and six Nebula Awards, along with being named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000. Here are some of her best-known works:

Interesting Wikipedia fact: Ursula’s father (Alfred Louis Kroeber) was an anthropology professor at UC Berkley, and her mother (Theodora) was an author. One of the visitors to their house when Ursula was a child was J. Robert Oppenheimer, who Le Guin later used as a model for the protagonist character, Shevek, in The Dispossessed.

Ursula K. Le Guin died in 2018 at the age of 88. Discuss your favorite Le Guin work(s) in the comments.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...