Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 20

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Kristin Hucek, an attorney from Washington, D.C.;

William Chou, a foreign policy think-tank research fellow from Cheverly, Maryland; and

Dave Pai, a field application scientist originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Jeopardy!

WE MADE IT // JUSTIN TIME // SPORTS AROUND THE WORLD // NOT YOUR AVERAGE OPERA // BODY LANGUAGE // HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS

DD1 (video) – $2,000 – SPORTS AROUND THE WORLD – A combination of sport, dance & martial art, capoeira is popular in this country where it was created (Dave added $4,000.)

Scores at first break: Dave $2,600, William -$200, Kristin $4,800.

Scores going into DJ: Dave $11,200, William $1,200, Kristin $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

OLDE ENGLAND // AMY POEHLER IS AWESOME // WHAT’S NEXT? // FAMILY DRAMA // HOUSEPLANTS // GOOD “P.R.”

DD2 – $1,600 – OLDE ENGLAND – This title was re-created in 1301 when Edward I gave it to his son who was born in Caernarfon (Dave dropped $5,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FAMILY DRAMA – The title character of this Ibsen play is revolted to discover she’s pregnant & commits suicide with her father’s pistol (Kristin added $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Dave $13,200, William $3,600, Kristin $10,000.

Final Jeopardy!

LANGUAGES OF ASIA – Meaning “palace”, this word in the name of a UNESCO World Heritage Site follows Jal & Lal in the names of other historic structures

Dave and William were correct on FJ, with Dave adding $6,801 to advance with $20,001.

Final scores: : Dave $20,001, William $7,200, Kristin $2,500.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Brazil? DD2 – What is Prince of Wales? DD3 – Who is Hedda Gabler? FJ – What is Mahal?

