Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 20

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Kristin Hucek, an attorney from Washington, D.C.;
- William Chou, a foreign policy think-tank research fellow from Cheverly, Maryland; and
- Dave Pai, a field application scientist originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Jeopardy!
WE MADE IT // JUSTIN TIME // SPORTS AROUND THE WORLD // NOT YOUR AVERAGE OPERA // BODY LANGUAGE // HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS
DD1 (video) – $2,000 – SPORTS AROUND THE WORLD – A combination of sport, dance & martial art, capoeira is popular in this country where it was created (Dave added $4,000.)
Scores at first break: Dave $2,600, William -$200, Kristin $4,800.
Scores going into DJ: Dave $11,200, William $1,200, Kristin $4,200.
Double Jeopardy!
OLDE ENGLAND // AMY POEHLER IS AWESOME // WHAT’S NEXT? // FAMILY DRAMA // HOUSEPLANTS // GOOD “P.R.”
DD2 – $1,600 – OLDE ENGLAND – This title was re-created in 1301 when Edward I gave it to his son who was born in Caernarfon (Dave dropped $5,600.)
DD3 – $1,600 – FAMILY DRAMA – The title character of this Ibsen play is revolted to discover she’s pregnant & commits suicide with her father’s pistol (Kristin added $3,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Dave $13,200, William $3,600, Kristin $10,000.
Final Jeopardy!
LANGUAGES OF ASIA – Meaning “palace”, this word in the name of a UNESCO World Heritage Site follows Jal & Lal in the names of other historic structures
Dave and William were correct on FJ, with Dave adding $6,801 to advance with $20,001.
Final scores: : Dave $20,001, William $7,200, Kristin $2,500.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Brazil? DD2 – What is Prince of Wales? DD3 – Who is Hedda Gabler? FJ – What is Mahal?