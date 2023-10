Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering suspenseful games.



What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.

This can be horror, but doesn’t have to be! We’re looking for the best games that inspire tension in you.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...