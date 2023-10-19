WW 216 – The Werewolves of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge – Day 2

SCABB ISLAND

You build a fire on the beach and find comfortable rocks on which to get a good night’s sleep before setting off to find the first piece of the map to Big Whoop(TM) tomorrow. J-Dawg dutifully pulls out his guitar and begins strumming a tune, and before long the rest of you are asleep.

“Don’t see why the good Lord wouldn’t want me to watch over my crew’s stuff,” reasons the erstwhile youth pastor. As he begins securing his crewmates’ belongings in a hole he’s been careful not to let anyone see him dig, he’s unaware of the skeleton emerging from the ocean and creeping up behind him.

“You J-Dawg?”

“Indeed.”

“Ooh, bad luck for you.” The skeleton tossed J-Dawg down the hole and covered it up, before wading ghostily back into the sea.

SIC has died. He was a PERSON OF LOW MORAL FIBER(TM) (Vanilla Town).

In the morning, after following the smell and discovering the hole and your belongings and your dead crewmate, you realize that although you have broken the embargo you’re going to need to somehow get off Scabb Island.

“Hear ye, hear ye,” you hear the town crier shout. “Get all the news that’s fit to print! Largo Embargo broken! Terrible people steal from orphans! Annual Scabb Island Spitting Contest to be held today!”

“Say,” you ask the crier. “What’s the prize in the spitting contest?”

He looks at you suspiciously. “Most of us here on Scabb view spitting as its OWN reward.”

After reassuring him that you are in fact piratey enough to understand the intrinsic worth of hocking a loogie, you make your way to the town green, where festivities are already underway. You pay the entry fee with J-Dawg’s personal effects and patiently wait in line for your turn, hoping the the wind doesn’t bring some unexpected moisture your way.

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the Independents have been sent to Davy Jones’ Window Seat (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Bulletproof. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. You can’t keep a mediocre pirate down! The first time Guybrush is killed, he returns to the game the following day. This cannot be blocked. if Guybrush is the target of multiple unblocked kill actions on the same night, he is killed as normal.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Governor. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Once per game post-Twilight Elaine can choose to erase the voting results of the day and select the target of the day kill. Note: This ability cannot be used on days that end in a tie vote.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Oracle. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) on. If the Oracle is killed, the role of their most recent target is revealed to all players.

Wolves Win the game when there are no Independents and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Bomb. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. If LeChuck is killed during the day, he kills the last player to vote for him.

LeChuck will designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 5, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Bomb. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. Unfortunately, having been killed at least twice now, the Legend’s powers aren’t exactly at their height; the bomb has only a 75% chance of working, decreasing by another 25% every time a new Legend is assigned.

SKELETON CREW (2) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Bomb to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Bomb be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.





—————-

No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy.

Wolf night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional.

A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!

Players: Blip

Wasp

MSD

Lamb

Goat

Moo

Raven

Sic

Beinggreen

Chum

Sheltermed

Hoho

Queequeg

Copywight

Backups:

Jake Greenwitch

Twilight will be at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Sunday, October 22nd.*

*Yeah, I know I said it would run through Sunday afternoon, but we’ve only got 12 players now and this is going up less than 2 hours after D1.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...