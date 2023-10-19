The Thursday Women’s+ Thread is Busy

Welcome! This is a space for all those who identify as female, as well as those who identify as non-binary or trans-men who have relevant experience or needs, to come and share, interact, help, and celebrate ourselves. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless explicitly invited to participate further. This includes upvotes. We ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add a “+up” to their comments, and only those comments.

Optional Prompt: Time management and balance. How do you balance your responsibilities and fun? Do you have any specific reserved solo time or activities? How do you split family, friends, acquaintance interaction time?

