Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 19

Today’s players in the second game of the two-game Champions Wildcard finals are:

Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia, carries over $14,200 from game one;

Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise Idaho, earned $25,200 yesterday; and

Sam Stapleton, a college consultant from Los Gatos, California, scored $15,200 in the first game.

Jeopardy!

IT’S OUR TURN TO SACK ROME!!! // ROCKET MAN // ISMs // CULINARY QUOTES // AUNTIE UP// LET’S PLAY CARDS

DD1 – $1,000 – AUNTIE UP – Betsey Trotwood is great-aunt & guardian to this Dickens title character (Lucy added $1,800.)

Scores at first break: Sam $1,800, Josh $1,800, Lucy $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Sam $4,600, Josh $4,800, Lucy $6,000.

Double Jeopardy!

PHILOSOPHIES IN A NUTSHELL // PRESIDENTIAL ACTORS? // MUSIC TERMS // HOUSE HUNTERS INTERGALACTIC // AIR APPARENT // “UNK” IN THE TRUNK

DD2 – $2,000 – HOUSE HUNTERS INTERGALACTIC – Want land? Buying on this moon of Saturn is a no-brainer; its 3,200-mile diameter is bigger than Mercury! (Josh added $7,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PHILOSOPHIES IN A NUTSHELL – This man who died around 347 B.C. said we perceive examples of things, not their ideal forms (Sam dropped $10,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Sam $5,000, Josh $22,000, Lucy $11.600.

Final Jeopardy!

NAMES – The name Jennifer is an alteration of this name that in early Welsh literature belonged to the “first lady of the island”

Only Lucy attempted a serious response to FJ and was correct. Lucy added $5,000, the other players bet $0.

Final two-game scores: : Sam $20,200, Josh $47,200, Lucy $31,300. Josh won $100,000 and advances to the Tournament of Champions. Lucy got $50,000 for second place, while Sam collected $25,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is David Copperfield? DD2 – What is Titan? DD3 – Who was Plato? FJ – What is Guinevere?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...