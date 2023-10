Good afternoon – Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion- Favorite Angelic and Demonic Characters

The battle between Heaven and Hell and good and evil has been waged for eons. That battle has spilled into comic books. Today we look at your favorite Angelic and Demonic characters.

Which characters would you like to see face off in combat? Any character and any universe is available for your choosing.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

