Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 64

Group 62 Results
|83.33%
|Potionomics
|The Cat Pirates
|75.00%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Adventure Square
|75.00%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Abandon Me
|66.67%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|Bootlegger boogie
|58.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Vibrant Voices
|58.33%
|ESCHATOS
|Stellar light (arranged)
|58.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|City (Night)
|58.33%
|Triangle Strategy
|Until that Day ~ Frederica’s Battle
|58.33%
|Spark The Electric Jester 3
|On the run
|50.00%
|I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
|Exocolonist Theme Redux
|50.00%
|Placid Plastic Duck Simulator
|Morning in the Pool
|41.67%
|Fight Knight
|King Casket
|41.67%
|Black Book
|Ель елушка / Little Fir Tree
|41.67%
|Stray
|Dead City
|41.67%
|Murder by Numbers
|Puzzle – Got Your Back
|33.33%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Snow Land
|33.33%
|Everhood
|Heavy (Everhood Mix)
|33.33%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|My name is Nora. This is my boring life
|25.00%
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|Heart of the Beast
|25.00%
|Rhythm Doctor
|One shift more (Dog version)
|25.00%
|Fall Guys
|Fall for the team
|25.00%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|The Beginning of a Happy Life
|16.67%
|Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO)
|Milk Bar
|16.67%
|Solar Ash
|Empty Hallows
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday, October 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday, October 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific