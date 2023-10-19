Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 64

Group 62 Results 83.33% Potionomics The Cat Pirates 75.00% Freedom Planet 2 Adventure Square 75.00% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Abandon Me 66.67% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bootlegger boogie 58.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Vibrant Voices 58.33% ESCHATOS Stellar light (arranged) 58.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 City (Night) 58.33% Triangle Strategy Until that Day ~ Frederica’s Battle 58.33% Spark The Electric Jester 3 On the run 50.00% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Exocolonist Theme Redux 50.00% Placid Plastic Duck Simulator Morning in the Pool 41.67% Fight Knight King Casket 41.67% Black Book Ель елушка / Little Fir Tree 41.67% Stray Dead City 41.67% Murder by Numbers Puzzle – Got Your Back 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Snow Land 33.33% Everhood Heavy (Everhood Mix) 33.33% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust My name is Nora. This is my boring life 25.00% Wildcat Gun Machine Heart of the Beast 25.00% Rhythm Doctor One shift more (Dog version) 25.00% Fall Guys Fall for the team 25.00% NEO: The World Ends with You The Beginning of a Happy Life 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Milk Bar 16.67% Solar Ash Empty Hallows Remember The Fallen 38.89% A3! First Love X [Masato Nakayama; Vocals: Yuusuke Shirai] 38.89% Tunche Bienvenidos al Amazonas 38.89% Chocobo GP Bluegrass de Chocobo 38.89% Signalis Eulenlieder 38.89% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Caves 38.89% Outer WIlds: Echoes of the Eye The River 38.46% Tohu Time Pt. 3: Future 38.46% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Fortunate Kitten (Mike Goutokuji’s Theme) 38.46% Hoa RUN! 38.46% Fight Knight Cyberspace boss theme 38.46% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour COSMIC RAY [BEMANI Sound Team “Captain Sonic”] 38.46% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Peaky Peaky | Leo⁄need 38.46% Chunithm NEW!! UltraNeon 38.46% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Troian Beauty (Endwalker) 38.46% Super Alloy Ranger Sunken City 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Snow Land 33.33% Everhood Heavy (Everhood Mix) 33.33% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust My name is Nora. This is my boring life 25.00% Wildcat Gun Machine Heart of the Beast 25.00% Rhythm Doctor One shift more (Dog version) 25.00% Fall Guys Fall for the team 25.00% NEO: The World Ends with You The Beginning of a Happy Life 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Milk Bar 16.67% Solar Ash Empty Hallows Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday, October 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday, October 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...