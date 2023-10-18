Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 18, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Because I am currently blessed by the anime gods, I have another delightful slice-of-life anime to try and convince everyone to watch this week: The Four Brothers of Yuzuki. Currently airing on Cruchyroll, this anime is based on a shoujo manga that tells the story of four brothers living together. Okay, I guess that’s obvious from the title. But it’s also just a good description of the show. These four brothers live together, with the oldest in the role of guardian because their parents have died. In the first two episodes, I have felt all the emotions, but mostly I’ve felt my heart warmed by this sweet story. I already want nothing but happiness for these four brothers, and I look forward to watching them for the rest of the season. If you’re looking for something touching and full of heart to watch this season, give this show a try.

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

