The Wednesday Politics Thread Thinks Maybe Politics Were a Bad Idea

It’s Wednesday. And as I’m writing this on Tuesday, the news is A Lot. The continued lack of Speaker means that the US government is still embarrassing (not that a Speaker would make it less so), the Israel-Hamas conflict remains ugly, and you know what? Maybe politics were a mistake. Let’s just enjoy some adorable animals.

Long-tailed tit (yes, yes, it’s a tit, you’re very funny)!

Miniature pig!

Baby wallaby!

Bunny!

Silk moth!

Puppies and kittens!

I’m at a conference the rest of the week, mingling with the best and brightest librarians in the region. So take care of yourself today, take a break from the news if you need to, and be kind and thoughtful. Cheers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...