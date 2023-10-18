Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 18

Today’s players in the first game of the two-game Champions Wildcard finals are:

Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia;

Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise Idaho; and

Sam Stapleton, a college consultant from Los Gatos, California.

Jeopardy!

THE 1600s // A DAY AT THE RACES // DINING OUT IN NEW YORK // OOH, LOOK, SHINY THINGS! // “SMOKE”// MIRRORS

DD1 – $800 – THE 1600s- After hoarding food rations, he & his son were kept at bay, literally, by mutineers who set them adrift in 1611 (Lucy added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Sam $4,600, Josh $800, Lucy $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Sam $4,600, Josh $5,000, Lucy $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

IN CRISIS MODE // YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE LEFT THE COUCH // ROCK & ROLL BOOKSTORE // ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB // A FABRIC-ATED CATEGORY// 3 LITTLE WORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – ABRAHAM, ISAAC, JACOB – He won the 1982 Best Actor Oscar for a movie named for a different character (Lucy dropped $4,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – IN CRISIS MODE – The first armed U.N. Peacekeeping Force was established on Nov. 7, 1956 in response to this Mideast crisis (Sam added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Sam $12,600, Josh $16,600, Lucy $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

NATURAL LANDMARKS – The Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition happened upon it in 1870 & named it for the regularity of its activity

Everyone was correct on this very easy FJ. Sam risked $2,600, Lucy added $5,000 and Josh bet the most at $8,600.

Scores to be carried over into tomorrow’s game: Sam $15,200, Josh $25,200, Lucy $14,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Henry Hudson? DD2 – Who is F. Murray Abraham? DD3 – What is the Suez Crisis? FJ – What is Old Faithful?

