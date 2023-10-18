Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 63

Group 61 Results 66.67% Hoa Dance of the Ladybugs 66.67% Demon Turf Damps sea song shanty 66.67% Cotton Rock & Roll Royal Tomb 58.33% Street Cleaner Stage 7 -Filling of a vessel 58.33% Rhythm Doctor Distant Duet (Night) 50.00% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Blaster master boss theme 50.00% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Ahead on our way 50.00% Cyber Shadow Geothermal towers pt 2 50.00% Memento Mori Dancing in the dusk 41.67% Banana Kong 2 jungle 41.67% Cotton Reboot Stage 6 41.67% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Lobby 41.67% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Magnificent Flag-Bearer 41.67% Digimon ReArise A Pacific Talk (Lopmon) 33.33% New Pokémon Snap Blushing Beach (Night) 33.33% Edge of Eternity Main Theme 33.33% Norco Troy Story 33.33% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trainers’ Eyes Meet (PI) 25.00% LaTale Online Icicle Prison ~ Cold Chain 25.00% Sable Eccria (Night) 25.00% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Zettai Hero Project 25.00% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Real Criminal 16.67% Bombuzal (NSO) High Score 16.67% Tyrant’s Blessing Battle theme Remember The Fallen 38.46% Dyson Sphere Program Set Sail 38.46% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Green Fields 38.46% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Boba 38.46% Fight Knight Rivali 38.46% Sifu Gold Pluck 38.46% Kaiju Wars Calm Before the Storm 38.46% Triangle Strategy Situation II 38.46% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! We’re Still Underground [Eve- Leo/need Cover] MARCH 2022 38.46% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- The kiss of death (Goldweis theme) 38.46% Rhythm Doctor Supraventricular Tachycardia 38.46% Damocles Gaze Navigate Your Inner Sanctum 38.46% Natsuki Chronicles Suspicious blue (Stage 7) 38.46% Phantom Brave Remastered Violent emotion 38.46% Automaton Lung AL_025 33.33% New Pokémon Snap Blushing Beach (Night) 33.33% Edge of Eternity Main Theme 33.33% Norco Troy Story 33.33% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trainers’ Eyes Meet (PI) 25.00% LaTale Online Icicle Prison ~ Cold Chain 25.00% Sable Eccria (Night) 25.00% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Zettai Hero Project 25.00% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Real Criminal 16.67% Bombuzal (NSO) High Score 16.67% Tyrant’s Blessing Battle theme Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday, October 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday, October 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

