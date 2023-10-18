Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 63

Group 61 Results
|66.67%
|Hoa
|Dance of the Ladybugs
|66.67%
|Demon Turf
|Damps sea song shanty
|66.67%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Royal Tomb
|58.33%
|Street Cleaner
|Stage 7 -Filling of a vessel
|58.33%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Distant Duet (Night)
|50.00%
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Blaster master boss theme
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|Ahead on our way
|50.00%
|Cyber Shadow
|Geothermal towers pt 2
|50.00%
|Memento Mori
|Dancing in the dusk
|41.67%
|Banana Kong 2
|jungle
|41.67%
|Cotton Reboot
|Stage 6
|41.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Lobby
|41.67%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Magnificent Flag-Bearer
|41.67%
|Digimon ReArise
|A Pacific Talk (Lopmon)
|33.33%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Blushing Beach (Night)
|33.33%
|Edge of Eternity
|Main Theme
|33.33%
|Norco
|Troy Story
|33.33%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Trainers’ Eyes Meet (PI)
|25.00%
|LaTale Online
|Icicle Prison ~ Cold Chain
|25.00%
|Sable
|Eccria (Night)
|25.00%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Zettai Hero Project
|25.00%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
|Real Criminal
|16.67%
|Bombuzal (NSO)
|High Score
|16.67%
|Tyrant’s Blessing
|Battle theme
Remember The Fallen
|38.46%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Set Sail
|38.46%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Green Fields
|38.46%
|An Average Day at the Cat Cafe
|Boba
|38.46%
|Fight Knight
|Rivali
|38.46%
|Sifu
|Gold Pluck
|38.46%
|Kaiju Wars
|Calm Before the Storm
|38.46%
|Triangle Strategy
|Situation II
|38.46%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|We’re Still Underground [Eve- Leo/need Cover] MARCH 2022
|38.46%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|The kiss of death (Goldweis theme)
|38.46%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Supraventricular Tachycardia
|38.46%
|Damocles Gaze
|Navigate Your Inner Sanctum
|38.46%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Suspicious blue (Stage 7)
|38.46%
|Phantom Brave Remastered
|Violent emotion
|38.46%
|Automaton Lung
|AL_025
|33.33%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Blushing Beach (Night)
|33.33%
|Edge of Eternity
|Main Theme
|33.33%
|Norco
|Troy Story
|33.33%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Trainers’ Eyes Meet (PI)
|25.00%
|LaTale Online
|Icicle Prison ~ Cold Chain
|25.00%
|Sable
|Eccria (Night)
|25.00%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Zettai Hero Project
|25.00%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
|Real Criminal
|16.67%
|Bombuzal (NSO)
|High Score
|16.67%
|Tyrant’s Blessing
|Battle theme
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday, October 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
71-80
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday, October 19th at 10:00PM Pacific