WW 216 – The Werewolves of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge – Sign Ups

Ahoy, mateys! So, yer still searchin’ for the legendary treasure of Big Whoop(TM), eh? Well, that’s easier said than done round these parts. Largo LaGrande has put an embargo on all of Scabb Island – nobody sailin’ in or out! It’s ruined the economy entirely! Of course, maybe we’d have more of an economy if it weren’t for ALL THESE DANGED PIRATES.

*looks meaningfully at you*

Anyway. Where were we? Oh yes, Big Whoop(TM). Legend has it that Big Whoop(TM) is… uh… well, truth is nobody’s really quite sure what it is, if I’m honest. But it’s probably lots o’ pieces o’ eight! Or gold! Or jewels! Look, it’s gotta be worth SOMETHING if every pirate from here to to Oxnard is chasing after it, including the Ghost Pirate LeChuck.

Oh, don’t look at me like that. Of COURSE LeChuck’s after Big Whoop(TM). Ye think he’s likely ta let wet-behind-the-ears pirates like yerselves grab the biggest treasure in the Caribbean for yer own?

But anyway, if ye can escape the Largo Embargo, find yer way BACK to Monkey Island™, avoid gettin’ whacked by LeChuck and his crew or arrested by the corrupt Governor Phatt AND manage not to fall for the ol’ “three headed monkey” bit along the way, I’m sure you’ll do fine.

Er… yeah. You, uh… you’ll do alright. Probably. You’ll be fine. Not like that other feller passed through here not long ago. What was his name again? Mancomb Seepgood, I think. Wonder what ever happened to him?

—————————————————————–

The Werewolves of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge™ is a game of Werewolf based on the bestselling smash hit comedy pirate adventure game sequel to the bestselling smash hit comedy pirate adventure game of 1990! Familiarity with the source material is not required, but we feel like ‘comedy pirate adventure’ gets the point across pretty well. Also, you should totally play the games. In case you didn’t have an earworm song currently burrowing in your head, here’s the intro to the first one:

Most game days will feature an event. Events will be explained on the day they’re posted. Will they reward you with awesome power-ups that enhance the Werewolf experience? Game-breaking abilities? Game-ruining abilities? Fine leather jackets? The map to Big Whoop(TM)? Or maybe just a ratty old T-shirt from the Pirate Council? Who knows?

We do, that’s who.

D1: The Largo Embargo

D2: Scabb Island

D3: Phatt Island

D4: Booty Island

D5: Melee Island

D6: ????

—————-

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the Independents have been sent to Davy Jones’ Window Seat (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a Discord channel. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a Discord channel. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “not town”).

STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Scabb Island to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.

Wolves Win the game when there are no Independents and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. Unfortunately, having been killed at least twice now, the Legend’s powers aren’t exactly at their height; the block has only a 75% chance of working, decreasing by another 25% every time a new Legend is assigned.

SKELETON CREW (?) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

Independents Win the game if all Wolves have been sent to Davy Jones’ Window Seat (the graveyard) and there are as many or more Independents as Town. LARGO LAGRANDE (1) – Independent Brainshocker. The ill-tempered bully of Scabb Island has instituted an embargo preventing any ships from sailing in or out of the harbor, making him unpopular with both Town and Wolves alike. Does not share a chat with Governor Phatt. On odd-numbered Nights must select one player other than themselves. Any night actions executed by that player are redirected to that same player as the target. On even-numbered Nights, must select one player other than themselves. Any night actions executed by that player are redirected to Largo as the target.

GOVERNOR PHATT (1) – Serial Killer. The corrupt governor of Phatt Island is determined to eradicate pirates, claim the treasure of Big Whoop(TM), and do so while expending as little effort as possible by dispatching his henchman to just kill everyone. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten! Immediately.



—————-

No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy.

Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional.

A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > Largo > investigation > Herman Stuff > ALL TEH KILLZ.

Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!

Players (Can accommodate up to 24): Blip

Wasp

MSD

Lamb

Goat

Moo

Raven

Backups:

