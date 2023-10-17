The Creative Endeavors Thread Will Do Better

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

So the last couple of weeks have sadly seen a big creative deflation in my life; I don’t know quite what’s happened (work’s been annoying—though less than it could be—and the international situation’s been depressing, but that doesn’t explain everything), but I’m trying not to beat myself up about it as that achieves nothing and I’m pretty sure the wheel will start turning again soon.

How’s your work going?

