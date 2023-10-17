Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 17

Today’s players in the third Champions Wildcard semifinal are:
- Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia;
- Daniel Nguyen, a high school math teacher & doctoral student from San Jose, California; and
- Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland.
Jeopardy!
THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS // “B” GIRLS // DUST TO DUST // COUNTDOWN // SORT THROUGH THE WORD PROBLEM // ANIMALS IN ITALIAN
DD1 – $800 – DUST TO DUST – In a poem named for him, Rudyard Kipling calls this man a “limpin’ lump o’ brick-dust” (Lucy dropped $2,400.)
Scores at first break: Joe $400, Daniel $800, Lucy $3,000.
Scores going into DJ: Joe $2,800, Daniel $3,200, Lucy $3,200.
Double Jeopardy!
THE MOUNTAIN WEST // SUMMER OLYMPIC CITIES // WORLD WRITERS // WEEDER’S DIGEST // ASTROLOGY TIME // 3-LETTER WORDS
DD2 – $1,600- SUMMER OLYMPIC CITIES – This city between Lake Mälaren & the Baltic Sea hosted the 1912 Olympics (On the first clue of the round, Joe dropped $2,800.)
DD3 – $2,000 – ASTROLOGY TIME – According to astrology, we are influenced not only by the planets but also by these objects, like Pallas & Vesta (Lucy dropped $6,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Joe $400, Daniel $4,800, Lucy $11,600.
Final Jeopardy!
MILITARY HISTORY – A 1918 article titled “Do Not Shoot At” these said hunters were interfering with the U.S. Signal Corps’ training of them
Only Lucy was correct on FJ, betting $0 to advance with $11,600. Lucy will face Sam and Josh in the finals.
Final scores: Joe $0, Daniel $4,800, Lucy $11,600.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Gunga Din? DD2 – What is Stockholm? DD3 – What are asteroids? FJ – What are pigeons?