Much like a college sophomore returning to visit his favorite teachers from High School, Pete Davidson is back yet again to host the Season 49 Premier! Davidson will be joined by newcomer Ice Spice as musical guest!

Thanks for joining me yet again for SNL viewing after the Writer’s Strike ended the previous season early. I will try to be chipper despite of my level of enthusiasm. Maybe I’ll be more hyped next week when the host is *googles* *sighs* Bad Bunny. This might be a long season.

