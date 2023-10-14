Popcorn Day Thread (10/14)

Popcorn is an underrated mystery/horror/slasher movie released in 1991.

Horror movie veteran Dee Wallace and scream queen Jill Schoelen lead an all star cast in this film in which “real mayhem Mars a B movie revival”.

I remember first watching this on cable back when I was younger. I rewatched it recently thanks to Tubi.

Special shout-out to Tom Villard as Toby. Mr. Villard tragically died at a young age during the AIDS epidemic. His smile could light up a room. I love him in My Girl. A great actor gone too soon.

If you can track this one down on streaming or on physical media, it’s full of schlock and laughs and terror.

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite type of popcorn?

Bonus Question – What is your favorite horror movie of 1991?

