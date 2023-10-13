Friday New Music 10/13

Hello it’s Friday the 13th and there is n-n-n-new m-m-m-music. Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound:
— A Beacon School – yoyo
— Abby Hamilton – #1 Zookeeper (of the Zan Diego Zoo)
— Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP
— Aditya Prakash – Isolashun
— Allah-Las – Zuma 85
— Anna Hillburg – Tired Girls
— Årabrot – Of Darkness and Light
— Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
— Beartooth – The Surface
— Black Mekon – NEAT!
— Blood Lightning – Blood Lightning
— Blue Ocean – Fertile State
— Body Void – Atrocity Machine
— The Bones of J.R. Jones – Slow Lighting
— boygenius – the rest EP
— Cafuné – Love Songs for the End EP
— Celia – Complete In Box
— Chelsea Cutler – Stellaria
— Chloethegod – Nearly Straight EP
— CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)
— CMAT – Crazymad
— The Cranberries – To the Faithful Departed (Deluxe Edition)
— Creeper – Sanguivore
— ††† (Crosses) – Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.
— Dear Dear – death of a fairytale
— Dirty Three – Ocean Songs (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Dollyrots – Night Owls
— The Drums – Jonny
— Eric Sardinas – Midnight Junction
— Faith Healer – The Hand That Fits the Glove
— Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Federico Aubele – Time Drips On My Bed
— Feelies – Some Kinda Love
— Flamingods – Head of Pomegrante
— Free Throw – Lessons That We Swear to Keep
— FRENSHIP – Base Camp EP
— Gavin DeGraw – A Classic Christmas
— Geese – 4D Country EP
— Goat – Medicine
— Gotts Street Park – On the Inside
— Gucci Mane – Breath of Fresh Air
— Hannah Wicklund – The Prize
— Helena Deland – Goodnight Summerland
— Holly Humberstone – Paint My Bedroom Black
— Hooveriii – Pointe
— Hunxho – For Her
— Husbands – Cuatro
— IRONTOM – GEL pt. 1
— IVE – I’VE MINE EP
— Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters) – Last Man Dancing Remixes EP
— Jamila Woods – Water Made Us
— Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud – Am3rican Dream
— Jenn Champion (of Carissa’s Wierd) – The Last Night of Sadness
— John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO, Tom Dolas, Andres Renteria, Heather Lockie, Brad Caulins, Ciriza, and Archis Carey – RITUAL/HABIT/CEREMONY
— John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band
— Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash – Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous (Reissue)
— Johnny Jewel – Holly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Johnny Mathis – Christmas Time is Here
— Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life (Deluxe)
— Kacey Johansing – Year Away
— Ken Carson – A Great Chaos
— King Crimson – Larks Tongues In Aspic (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Krieg – Ruiner
— L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog
— Land of Talk – Performances
— Laura Misch – Sample the Sky
— Lightheaded – Good Good Great!
— Lilts – Waiting Around EP
— The Living End – The Living End (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Lynyrd Skynyrd – FIFTY
— Mali Velasquez – I’m Green
— Maple Glider – I Get Into Trouble
— Margo Price – Strays II
— Meat Joy – Meat Joy (Reissue)
— Melanie De Biasio – Il Viaggio
— The Menzingers – Some Of It Was True
— Metric – Formentera II
— Mike Donovan – Mike Donovan Meets the Mighty Flashlight
— Milliseconds (feat. members of The Dismemberment Plan) – So This Is How It Happens
— Mondo Generator – We Stand Against You
— Muzi – uMUZI
— Nitin Sawhney – Identity
— Offset – Set It Off
— OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Zombie
— PAPA – Dig Yourself or Dig a Hole
— Paul Wall and Termanology – Start, Finish, Repeat
— Phil Manzanera and Andy Mack (of Roxy Music) – AM PM
— Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary Remaster)
— Pinkshift – Suraksha EP
— Rebel Yell – Desolation
— Ringo Starr – Rewind Forward EP
— Roger Eno – the skies, they shift like chords
— Ronnie Atkins – Trinity
— Sarah Morrison – Attachment Figure
— Slint – Spiderland (Vinyl Reissue)
— Spencer Krug – I Just Drew This Knife
— Spiteful Bum – Spiteful Lives Forever
— Squirrel Flower – Tomorrow’s Fire
— Terra Lightfoot – Healing Power
— Tex Crick – Sweet Dreamin’
— Thetan – Grand Ole Agony
— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
— Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other
— Twin Temple – God Is Dead
— Uni Boys – Buy This Now!
— Upchuck – Bite the Hand That Feeds
— VARG – Ewige Wacht
— Veeze – Ganger (Deluxe Edition)
— Venera (feat. James Shaffer of Korn) – Venera
— Whitesnake – The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition
— Will Joseph Cook – Novella EP