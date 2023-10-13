Friday New Music 10/13

Hello it’s Friday the 13th and there is n-n-n-new m-m-m-music. Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound:

— A Beacon School – yoyo

— Abby Hamilton – #1 Zookeeper (of the Zan Diego Zoo)

— Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP

— Aditya Prakash – Isolashun

— Allah-Las – Zuma 85

— Anna Hillburg – Tired Girls

— Årabrot – Of Darkness and Light

— Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

— Beartooth – The Surface

— Black Mekon – NEAT!

— Blood Lightning – Blood Lightning

— Blue Ocean – Fertile State

— Body Void – Atrocity Machine

— The Bones of J.R. Jones – Slow Lighting

— boygenius – the rest EP

— Cafuné – Love Songs for the End EP

— Celia – Complete In Box

— Chelsea Cutler – Stellaria

— Chloethegod – Nearly Straight EP

— CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)

— CMAT – Crazymad

— The Cranberries – To the Faithful Departed (Deluxe Edition)

— Creeper – Sanguivore

— ††† (Crosses) – Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

— Dear Dear – death of a fairytale

— Dirty Three – Ocean Songs (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Dollyrots – Night Owls

— The Drums – Jonny

— Eric Sardinas – Midnight Junction

— Faith Healer – The Hand That Fits the Glove

— Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Federico Aubele – Time Drips On My Bed

— Feelies – Some Kinda Love

— Flamingods – Head of Pomegrante

— Free Throw – Lessons That We Swear to Keep

— FRENSHIP – Base Camp EP

— Gavin DeGraw – A Classic Christmas

— Geese – 4D Country EP

— Goat – Medicine

— Gotts Street Park – On the Inside

— Gucci Mane – Breath of Fresh Air

— Hannah Wicklund – The Prize

— Helena Deland – Goodnight Summerland

— Holly Humberstone – Paint My Bedroom Black

— Hooveriii – Pointe

— Hunxho – For Her

— Husbands – Cuatro

— IRONTOM – GEL pt. 1

— IVE – I’VE MINE EP

— Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters) – Last Man Dancing Remixes EP

— Jamila Woods – Water Made Us

— Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud – Am3rican Dream

— Jenn Champion (of Carissa’s Wierd) – The Last Night of Sadness

— John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO, Tom Dolas, Andres Renteria, Heather Lockie, Brad Caulins, Ciriza, and Archis Carey – RITUAL/HABIT/CEREMONY

— John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band

— Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash – Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous (Reissue)

— Johnny Jewel – Holly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Johnny Mathis – Christmas Time is Here

— Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life (Deluxe)

— Kacey Johansing – Year Away

— Ken Carson – A Great Chaos

— King Crimson – Larks Tongues In Aspic (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Krieg – Ruiner

— L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog

— Land of Talk – Performances

— Laura Misch – Sample the Sky

— Lightheaded – Good Good Great!

— Lilts – Waiting Around EP

— The Living End – The Living End (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Lynyrd Skynyrd – FIFTY

— Mali Velasquez – I’m Green

— Maple Glider – I Get Into Trouble

— Margo Price – Strays II

— Meat Joy – Meat Joy (Reissue)

— Melanie De Biasio – Il Viaggio

— The Menzingers – Some Of It Was True

— Metric – Formentera II

— Mike Donovan – Mike Donovan Meets the Mighty Flashlight

— Milliseconds (feat. members of The Dismemberment Plan) – So This Is How It Happens

— Mondo Generator – We Stand Against You

— Muzi – uMUZI

— Nitin Sawhney – Identity

— Offset – Set It Off

— OT The Real & AraabMUZIK – Zombie

— PAPA – Dig Yourself or Dig a Hole

— Paul Wall and Termanology – Start, Finish, Repeat

— Phil Manzanera and Andy Mack (of Roxy Music) – AM PM

— Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary Remaster)

— Pinkshift – Suraksha EP

— Rebel Yell – Desolation

— Ringo Starr – Rewind Forward EP

— Roger Eno – the skies, they shift like chords

— Ronnie Atkins – Trinity

— Sarah Morrison – Attachment Figure

— Slint – Spiderland (Vinyl Reissue)

— Spencer Krug – I Just Drew This Knife

— Spiteful Bum – Spiteful Lives Forever

— Squirrel Flower – Tomorrow’s Fire

— Terra Lightfoot – Healing Power

— Tex Crick – Sweet Dreamin’

— Thetan – Grand Ole Agony

— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

— Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

— Twin Temple – God Is Dead

— Uni Boys – Buy This Now!

— Upchuck – Bite the Hand That Feeds

— VARG – Ewige Wacht

— Veeze – Ganger (Deluxe Edition)

— Venera (feat. James Shaffer of Korn) – Venera

— Whitesnake – The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition

— Will Joseph Cook – Novella EP

