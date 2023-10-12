Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Discussion

Marvel and Disney+ are changing things up with Loki by making this a Thursday show that debuts at 6pm PT with new episodes coming weekly for its six-episode run. This discussion post is regarding just this episode and the events that preceded it. Spoiler tags are encouraged in general, however.

Tom Hiddleston is back to reprise his role, showing where the character went after Avengers: Endgame, and the events of the first season of the series.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have come on to co-direct a majority of the episodes for the upcoming season. Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, will executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes. Tom Hiddleston also serves as executive producer once again.

The series features a cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku, Tara Strong, and Ke Huy Quan.

Plot Concept: Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organization after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), and travels through time altering human history using it, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller

