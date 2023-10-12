Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 12

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho;

Valerie Castelo, a legal training & development manager from San Leandro, California; and

Steve Clarke, an attorney from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Jeopardy!

SPOOKY LITERATURE // LET’S PLAY SPORTSBALL // WORDS FROM 2 LETTERS // AARON BURR // GOT MILK? // THE JEOPARDY WORLD ORCHESTRA

DD1 – $600 – LET’S PLAY SPORTSBALL – The guy who invented this sport in 1895 called it mintonette, but the over-the-net exchanges soon got it a new name (Steve dropped $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Steve $1,400, Valerie $1,000, Josh $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Steve $5,400, Valerie -$400, Josh $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

PRESIDENTS’ EXECUTIVE ORDERS // HAPPIER MOVIE ENDINGS // “L” ON EARTH // GEOMETRY // RANK-LY SPEAKING // YOU NEED TO CLEAR THAT UP

DD2 – $1,200 – GEOMETRY – Between 2 & 2:50 p.m., the minute hand on your watch covers this many degrees (Valerie dropped $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – PRESIDENTS’ EXECUTIVE ORDERS – “Providing assistance for the removal of an obstruction of justice within the state of Arkansas” (Steve added $2,500.)

Scores going into FJ: Steve $19,100, Valerie $5,200, Josh $16,400.

Final Jeopardy!

WORD ORIGINS – Though it meant “seasickness” in Latin, this 6-letter word now refers to a more general feeling of sickness

Josh and Valerie were correct on FJ, with Josh adding $2,701 to advance with $19,105.

Final scores: Steve $5,399, Valerie $5,200, Josh $19,105.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is volleyball? DD2 – What is 300? DD3 – Who was Eisenhower? FJ – What is nausea?

