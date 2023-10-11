Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 11

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Karla Fossett, a senior content administrator from Saco, Maine;

Robert Won, a math professor from Washington, D.C.; and

Sam Stapleton, a college consultant from Los Gatos, California.

Jeopardy!

STATE THE ITEM // SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE // A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER // THE CALIFORNIANS // SURELY YOU JOUST // TAKE MY “Y”, PLEASE!

DD1 (video) – $800 – THE CALIFORNIANS – Whoa, this guy moved to Cali in 1852, got a near-monopoly in its railroads & founded a university? Nice (Sam added $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Sam $7,000, Robert $2,600, Karla $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Sam $8,600, Robert $6,600, Karla $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

AN IMMODEST PROPOSAL // BASEBALL MOVIE HAIKU // OTHER RED, WHITE & BLUE FLAGS // BOOK CLUB // GRAB A “B”ITE // WORDS WITHIN WORDS

DD2 (video) – $800 – OTHER RED, WHITE & BLUE FLAGS – Samoa’s flag includes stars that represent this constellation (Sam added $7,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BOOK CLUB – A 1989 bestseller begins, “My father has asked me to be the fourth corner at” this (Robert dropped $8,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Sam $30,800, Robert $4,600, Karla $7,600.

Final Jeopardy!

FINE ART – An early owner of this 1889 painting full of blue & green noted how well the artist “understood the exquisite nature of flowers!”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, as Sam and Robert didn’t even attempt a response. Sam bet $0 to advance with $30,800.

Final scores: Sam $30,800, Robert $4,600, Karla $0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Stanford? DD2 – What is the Southern Cross? DD3 – What is the Joy Luck Club? FJ – What is “Irises”?

