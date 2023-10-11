Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 58

Group 56 Results 72.73% Deltarune Chapter 2 Attack of the Killer Queen 63.64% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Pillar outskirts stage 54.55% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour ツユ – デモーニッシュ 54.55% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX A stormy front (metal) 54.55% Knockout City Kick it fresh 54.55% Shadow Warrior 3 Ken Lee 54.55% Loop Hero Universes’ storm 54.55% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Wings of Fury 45.45% Roadwarden Roadwarden Reprise 45.45% Melatonin New Day 45.45% Shadow Warrior 3 Dragon’s Breath 45.45% Later Alligator Alligator Public Transit 45.45% Genshin Impact Blossoms of Summer Night 45.45% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki I’m Grimcats! 36.36% A3! Bouquet [DECO*27; Vocals: Junta Terashima & Atsushi Tamaru] 36.36% Kamihime Project 激闘、武士娘！ 36.36% Fall Guys Fall ‘N Roll 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour TAG 36.36% Toree 3D Its world 27.27% Roadwarden The Hideout 27.27% NEO: The World Ends with You Your Ocean 18.18% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Ending 9.09% Signalis Intensive Care 9.09% Everhood Evigheten Remember The Fallen 37.50% NEO: The World Ends with You オワリハジマリ -NEO MIX- 37.50% Kamihime Project Justice in the darkness 37.50% EndCycle VS End of the Cycle? 36.84% Elden Ring Regal Ancestor Spirit 36.84% Kaiju Wars New Shark City 36.36% Fuga: Melodies of Steel March in the Storm 36.36% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Ring Man Stage 36.36% Disgaea 6 Reraisa 36.36% Praey for the Gods Praey for the Gods 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors Carry You 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Deep Blue Cave 36.36% Later Alligator John Johnny’s Restaurant 36.36% Anonymous;Code QUEST 36.36% Let’s Build a Zoo Sunshine Pig 36.36% A3! Bouquet [DECO*27; Vocals: Junta Terashima & Atsushi Tamaru] 36.36% Kamihime Project 激闘、武士娘！ 36.36% Fall Guys Fall ‘N Roll 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour TAG 36.36% Toree 3D Its world 27.27% Roadwarden The Hideout 27.27% NEO: The World Ends with You Your Ocean 18.18% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Ending 9.09% Signalis Intensive Care 9.09% Everhood Evigheten Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday, October 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday, October 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...