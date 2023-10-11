And the Weekly Wrestling Thread Thought We Were Spoiled Last Week

The big news this week was the Tuesday night war between NXT and AEW. Thanks to sports, AEW Dynamite had to be moved to Tuesday night, going head-to-head with NXT. Both shows went HAM, giving us great match after great match. I’d give the win, in terms of quality, to NXT. Dynamite had the best match from last night (Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland) but I overall enjoyed NXT more… mainly because of Undertaker.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

3. John Cena and L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

4. Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

5. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

6. The Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

7. IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

8. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet

9. Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox

10. Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

3. Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson

4. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

6. Jay White vs. Hangman Adam Page

7. Eddie KIingston vs. Komander

8. Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan (on mute, the commentary on this match was terrible)

9. Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

10. Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya (just mute Saraya’s entrance)

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Raquel innocent)

Worst AEW match of the week:

-The Acclaimed vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian

