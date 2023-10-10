Tuesday’s Politics Thread is here again

And I am traveling, AGAIN. Friends, I am tired. Like in my bones. I am tired and I am hurting for the people of Israel and of Gaza. Honestly, I’ve been kind of shielding myself from a lot of it. And then I’ve been mildly (and sometimes not so mildly) berating myself for shielding myself, because I am hyper-aware of my priviledge right now.

It’s a lovely spiral I’m locked in. Working on breaking myself out of this particular eddy.

I’m not going to do any links today. I’m going to remind myself to be kind and gentle and gracious with myself by reminding all of you to be kind and gentle and gracious with yourselves and with each other.

No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else. Do good, be good, do bee do bee dooooo.

