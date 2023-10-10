Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 10

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Robert Kaine, an editor from Los Angeles, California;

Joe Velasco, a director of customer care originally from La Mirada, California; and

Morgan Briles, a librarian from Norman, Oklahoma.

Jeopardy!

NOT SO RECENT SCIENCE // NASCAR GEOGRAPHY // COMPOSERS & THEIR KIN // HERALDRY // MOIST THINGS // GO __

DD1 – $800 – HERALDRY – The white at the top of the Canadian territorial coat of arms represents polar regions; the wavy blue line–this trade route (Morgan added $2,500.)

Scores at first break: Morgan $3,200. Joe $2,000, Robert $200

Scores going into DJ: Morgan $11,300, Joe $3,400, Robert $200

Double Jeopardy!

NICE SIDE WHISKERS! // BRANDO // I WROTE THAT LINE // GAS // FOOD // LODGING

DD2 – $1,600 – BRANDO – Rebellious naval Lt. Fletcher Christian (Robert added $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – I WROTE THAT LINE – “The men upon the floor were going about their work. Neither squeals of hogs nor tears of visitors made any difference to them” (Joe added $2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Morgan $18,900, Joe $10,200, Robert $8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

NEW ZEALAND – Christchurch is the largest city in this New Zealand region that shares its name with an English city known for a church begun in the 6th century

Only Joe was correct on FJ. adding $10,000 to advance with $20,200.

Final scores: Morgan $12,900, Joe $20,200, Robert $7,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Northwest Passage? DD2 – What is “Mutiny on the Bounty”? DD3 – Who was Upton Sinclair? FJ – What is Canterbury?

