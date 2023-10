Creative Endeavors Goes To The Grave

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Gravestones at Rhode Island Historical Cemetery: East Providence #3 – Newman Cemetery. Besides nature photography, I also take pictures of the old graveyards, large and small, around Southern New England. Established about 1643 (at the time of its founding the area was part of Rehoboth, Massachusetts) Newman Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the State of Rhode Island. The cemetery contains some great looking and relatively well preserved examples of colonial era gravestones. Here’s a few pictures I took on a recent trip.

