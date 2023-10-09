The Day Thread of Roos Tarpals

Roos Tarpals was a Gungan male who served in the Gungan Grand Army during the Invasion of Naboo and the Clone Wars. Prior to the Invasion of Naboo, he served as captain of a patrol in Otoh Gunga. After the Battle of Naboo, Tarpals was promoted to general. During the Clone Wars, he sacrificed himself to protect Naboo from being conquered by General Grievous.

Before his enlistment in the army, Tarpals was originally the leader of a small band of thieves. It was here that he first encountered Jar Jar Binks. Tarpals used Jar Jar as a distraction for guards and security while he pulled off various heists. The two Gungans became friends. However, it was the captain’s duty to enforce Jar Jar’s banishment after he was exiled for destroying Boss Rugor Nass’s prized heyblibber.

