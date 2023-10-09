Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 9

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia;

Camron Conners, a high school social studies teacher from Rancho Santa Margarita, California; and

Phil Hoffman, an analyst originally from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey.

Jeopardy!

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THYME // THOMAS AQUINAS, ADVICE COLUMNIST // 3rd GRADERS KNOW THIS STUFF // TRAVEL TEXAS // BODY SHOTS // THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD

DD1 – $1,000 – TRAVEL TEXAS – Named for its location on the Rio Grande, this national park is popular with birders as it is home to over 400 species (Lucy added $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Phil -$400, Camron $0, Lucy $6,800.

Scores going into DJ: Phil $400, Camron $2,400, Lucy $10,600.

Double Jeopardy!

A BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME // I’M STILL STANDIN’ // CANDLE IN THE WIND // CIRCLE OF LIFE // I’D LIKE TO SOLVE THE PUZZLE // ELTON JOHN SONGS

DD2 – $1,200 – A BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME – An 1884 conference chose the meridian of this facility’s transit instrument as the “prime” starting point for time zones (Phil added $1,990.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CANDLE IN THE WIND – From Latin for “barely connected”, this solid white substance is water-insoluble & can precede “oil” (Phil dropped $5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Phil $990, Camron $6,800, Lucy $16,200.

Final Jeopardy!

WOMEN AUTHORS – In “A Room of One’s Own”, the “four famous names” are Austen, 2 Brontës & this author who died closest to Virginia Woolf’s own time

Only Lucy was correct on FJ. adding $500 to advance with $16,700.

Final scores: Phil $189, Camron $0, Lucy $16,700.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Big Bend National Park? DD2 – What is the Observatory of Greenwich? DD3 – What is paraffin? FJ – Who was George Eliot?

