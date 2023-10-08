Random Eats Sunday Food Thread 10/8

I had surgery on my right hand Tuesday so I haven’t been in a very adventurous cooking/eating mood. I have been hungrier than usual (healing takes energy!) but have been relying on leftovers and things that require little prep (cereal and fruit). What do you all eat when you’re not well? Either regular old sick or sidelined due to an injury works.

As a follow up to the 9/10 thread I’m finally going to break in my smoker tomorrow! I did clean/prep/burn off the smoker a while ago but have still been a bit intimidated. I’m definitely healed enough to get into it and what the hey, Aldi had sides of salmon for 50% off- and they weren’t even expired! Hopefully next week’s thread is a success story, I’ll take some pictures for sure.

