Let Freedom Read Day Thread

The American Library Association (ALA) has declared today, October 7, 2023, to be “Let Freedom Read” day. As you may know, U.S. public and school libraries have been experiencing an increased level of Book Challenges and Book Bannings. Let Freedom Read Day asks us all to fight back against book banning by taking one of their suggested actions. You can read all of the suggested actions on the Let Freedom Read Day website, but here are a few:

Support a freedom to read advocacy organization, such as the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund or PEN America.

Check out a banned book.

Buy a banned book.

Write a letter to a local school board member, library board member, library trustee, or one of your elected officials.

If you need help choosing a banned book to read, PEN America has a list of the 11 books that were most banned in school libraries in 2022-2023.

And protect your freedom to read!

