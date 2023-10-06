Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 6

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Jamie Logan, a freelancer from Augusta, Maine;

Matt Glassman, a bar owner from Los Angeles, California; and

Daniel Nguyen, a high school math teacher & doctoral student from San Jose, California.

CANADIAN CITIES // THE GENE POOL // DEAD SCIENTISTS SOCIETY // PICK A NUMBER BETWEEN 5 & 477 // THE VIRTUES // 2 WORDS IN ONE

DD1 – $600 – DEAD SCIENTISTS SOCIETY – This 19th century Italian physicist lends his name to a law & a number relating equal volumes of gases & molecules (Daniel added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Daniel $2,000, Matt $2,000, Jamie $0.

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $4,600, Matt $5,600, Jamie $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE CRIMEAN WAR // LITERARY POP // THIS OR THAT // SWORDS // IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SECEDE… // TRY “TRI” AGAIN

DD2 – $1,200 – THE CRIMEAN WAR – Stark “Sketches” that this Russian wrote from his experience in the war helped advance his literary career (Daniel added $5,400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SECEDE…- In 1965 this island city-state peacefully seceded from Malaysia (Matt added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Daniel $20,800, Matt $19,200, Jamie $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

COMPOSERS – He was given piano lessons by Madame Maute de Fleurville, the mother-in-law of Paul Verlaine, whose poetry he would later set to music

Only Jamie was correct on FJ and doubled up, but Daniel elected to wager $0, and as a result held on to advance with $20,800.

Final scores: Daniel $20,800, Matt $17,599, Jamie $18,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Avogadro? DD2 – Who was Tolstoy? DD3 – What is Singapore? FJ – Who was Debussy?

