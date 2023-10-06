Friday New Music 10/6

Hello its Friday and there is a new Sufjan Stevens. and also there is other new music, here’s a real fast thread w/ the list
— A Day to Remember – For Those Who Have Heart (Vinyl Reissue)
— A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) – Several Songs About Fire
— Adeline Hotel – Hot Fruit
— Aho Ssan – Rhizomes
— Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition)
— Axis: Sova – Blinded By Oblivion
— Babyfxce E – The X Tape
— Bad Company – Bad Company (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Band – The Last Waltz (Vinyl Reissue)
— BCMC (Bill McKaye and Cooper Crain) – Foreign Smokes
— Bewilder – From the Eyrie
— Blondshell – Blondshell (Digital Deluxe Edition)
— The Blood Brothers – Burn, Piano Island, Burn (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— Blu x Med & Bane Capital – Good Fortune EP
— bodies – all the songs i know about fire
— Born Days – My Little Dark
— BoyWithUke – Lucid Dreams
— Breeze – Sour Grapes
— Buffalo Springfield – Again (Vinyl Reissue)
— Butcher Brown – Solar Music
— Carnifex – Necromanteum
— Citizen – Calling the Dogs
— Claire Rosinkranz – Just Because
— Colbie Caillat – Along the Way
— Corey Gulkin – Half Moon
— corner club – in the rearview mirror EP
— Daniel Villarreal featuring Jeff Parker and Anna Butterss – Lados B
— Danny Elfman – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Darius Rucker – Carolyn’s Boy
— The Darkness – Permission To Land… Again
— Del Paxton – Auto Locator
— Depeche Mode – Delta Machine | The 12″ Singles
— Dieter Moebius – Aspirin
— Dogstar (feat. Keanu Reeves) – Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees
— Dopelord – Songs for Satan
— Dorian Electra – Fanfare
— Drake – For All the Dogs
— DUSK – Wheels of Twilight
— Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist – Voir Dire
— ElCamino – They Spit on Jesus
— Elijah Johnston – Hometown Vampire
— Espanola – Espanola, Again
— Ethan P. Flynn – Abandon All Hope
— Extrema – Tension at the Seams (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Foreigner – Yourself or Someone Like You (Vinyl Reissue)
— Games We Play – Life’s Going Great
— ĠENN – unum
— Georgia Gets By (Georgia Nott of BROODS) – Fish Bird Baby Boy EP
— Glasser – crux
— Hank May – Tails
— Hania Rani – Ghosts
— Hannah Diamond – Perfect Picture
— Heatmiser (feat. Elliott Smith) – The Music of Heatmiser
— heka – swan songs EP
— Hello June – Artifacts
— Hiroshi Yoshimura – Surround (Reissue) (Digital Release)
— Howard Jones – Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones
— Hunny – Hunny’s New Planet Heaven
— Ilsey – From the Valley
— Impure Wilhelmina – Dead Decades EP
— Jason Hawk Harris – Thin Places
— Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2
— John Carpenter – Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988)
— John R. Miller – Heat Comes Down
— Jolie Holland – Haunted Mountain
— Jon Hopkins – Immunity (10th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)
— Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)
— Kadabra – Umbra
— The Keening – Little Bird
— La Chinga – Primal Forces
— Lily & Madeline – Nite Swim
— The Lowlies – The Lowlies
— Lufthaus (feat. Robbie Williams) – Visions Volume 1
— Magma – Une Histoire De Mekanïk – 50 Years Of Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh
— Mary Lattimore – Goodbye, Hotel Arkada
— Matchbox Twenty – Yourself or Someone Like You (Vinyl Reissue)
— Max Cooper – Motif EP
— MC5 –Back in the USA (Vinyl Reissue)
— Meat Puppets – Camp Songs
— Meat Puppets – In a Car EP (Reissue)
— Meat Puppets – Up on the Sun (Reissue)
— Meernaa – So Far So Good
— Michael Abdow – Séance In Black
— Miki Ratsula – i’ll be fine if i want to
— Mitch Rowland – Come June
— Mutabaruka – Black Attack
— Mutual Benefit – Growing at the Edges
— Neil Frances – It’s All A Bit Fuzzy
— NYTT LAND – Torem
— Ohio Players – Pleasure (Vinyl Reissue)
— Old Dominion – Memory Lane
— Omar Apollo – Live For Me EP
— Open City – Hands in the Honey Jar
— Otep – Hydra (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pale Saints – In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Reissue)
— Paramore – Re: This Is Why
— Peter Broderick & Ensemble 0 – Give It to the Sky: Arthur Russell’s Tower of Meaning Expanded
— Portugal. the Company – Woodstock (Vinyl Reissue)
— Powfu – Gathered by the Lantern
— p-rallel – Movement
— Prong – State of Emergency
— Reba McEntire – Not That Fancy
— Restless Spirit – Afterimage
— Roger Waters – The Dark Side of the Moon Redux
— The Rolling Stones – England’s Newest Hit Makers (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Rise & The Fall
— S Club – Best: The Greatest Hits of S Club 7 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sam Gendel and Marcella Cytrynowicz – AUDIOBOOK
— Shuta Hasunuma – unpeople
— The Seshen – Nowhere
— Slauson Malone 1 – EXCELSIOR
— The Steel Woods – On Your Time
— Steve Cole – Without a Doubt
— Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
— Svalbard – The Weight of the Mask
— Tele Novella – Poet’s Tooth
— Tré Burt – Traffic Fiction
— Tom Waits – The Black Rider (Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Bone Machine (Reissue)
— Truth Club – Running From the Chase
— Unschooling – New World Artifacts
— Van Halen – The Collection II
— Various Artists – Allen Ginsberg’s The Fall of America Volume II
— Various Artists – Dicks: The Musical (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – The NID Tapes: Electronic Music from India 1969-1972
— The Wheel – The Wheel
— World’s First Cinema – Palm Reader EP
— Yes – Yessingles
— Yung Bae – Groove Continental: Side B