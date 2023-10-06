Friday New Music 10/6

Hello its Friday and there is a new Sufjan Stevens. and also there is other new music, here’s a real fast thread w/ the list

— A Day to Remember – For Those Who Have Heart (Vinyl Reissue)

— A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) – Several Songs About Fire

— Adeline Hotel – Hot Fruit

— Aho Ssan – Rhizomes

— Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition)

— Axis: Sova – Blinded By Oblivion

— Babyfxce E – The X Tape

— Bad Company – Bad Company (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Band – The Last Waltz (Vinyl Reissue)

— BCMC (Bill McKaye and Cooper Crain) – Foreign Smokes

— Bewilder – From the Eyrie

— Blondshell – Blondshell (Digital Deluxe Edition)

— The Blood Brothers – Burn, Piano Island, Burn (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Blu x Med & Bane Capital – Good Fortune EP

— bodies – all the songs i know about fire

— Born Days – My Little Dark

— BoyWithUke – Lucid Dreams

— Breeze – Sour Grapes

— Buffalo Springfield – Again (Vinyl Reissue)

— Butcher Brown – Solar Music

— Carnifex – Necromanteum

— Citizen – Calling the Dogs

— Claire Rosinkranz – Just Because

— Colbie Caillat – Along the Way

— Corey Gulkin – Half Moon

— corner club – in the rearview mirror EP

— Daniel Villarreal featuring Jeff Parker and Anna Butterss – Lados B

— Danny Elfman – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Darius Rucker – Carolyn’s Boy

— The Darkness – Permission To Land… Again

— Del Paxton – Auto Locator

— Depeche Mode – Delta Machine | The 12″ Singles

— Dieter Moebius – Aspirin

— Dogstar (feat. Keanu Reeves) – Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees

— Dopelord – Songs for Satan

— Dorian Electra – Fanfare

— Drake – For All the Dogs

— DUSK – Wheels of Twilight

— Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist – Voir Dire

— ElCamino – They Spit on Jesus

— Elijah Johnston – Hometown Vampire

— Espanola – Espanola, Again

— Ethan P. Flynn – Abandon All Hope

— Extrema – Tension at the Seams (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Foreigner – Yourself or Someone Like You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Games We Play – Life’s Going Great

— ĠENN – unum

— Georgia Gets By (Georgia Nott of BROODS) – Fish Bird Baby Boy EP

— Glasser – crux

— Hank May – Tails

— Hania Rani – Ghosts

— Hannah Diamond – Perfect Picture

— Heatmiser (feat. Elliott Smith) – The Music of Heatmiser

— heka – swan songs EP

— Hello June – Artifacts

— Hiroshi Yoshimura – Surround (Reissue) (Digital Release)

— Howard Jones – Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones

— Hunny – Hunny’s New Planet Heaven

— Ilsey – From the Valley

— Impure Wilhelmina – Dead Decades EP

— Jason Hawk Harris – Thin Places

— Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2

— John Carpenter – Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988)

— John R. Miller – Heat Comes Down

— Jolie Holland – Haunted Mountain

— Jon Hopkins – Immunity (10th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)

— Kadabra – Umbra

— The Keening – Little Bird

— La Chinga – Primal Forces

— Lily & Madeline – Nite Swim

— The Lowlies – The Lowlies

— Lufthaus (feat. Robbie Williams) – Visions Volume 1

— Magma – Une Histoire De Mekanïk – 50 Years Of Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh

— Mary Lattimore – Goodbye, Hotel Arkada

— Matchbox Twenty – Yourself or Someone Like You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Max Cooper – Motif EP

— MC5 –Back in the USA (Vinyl Reissue)

— Meat Puppets – Camp Songs

— Meat Puppets – In a Car EP (Reissue)

— Meat Puppets – Up on the Sun (Reissue)

— Meernaa – So Far So Good

— Michael Abdow – Séance In Black

— Miki Ratsula – i’ll be fine if i want to

— Mitch Rowland – Come June

— Mutabaruka – Black Attack

— Mutual Benefit – Growing at the Edges

— Neil Frances – It’s All A Bit Fuzzy

— NYTT LAND – Torem

— Ohio Players – Pleasure (Vinyl Reissue)

— Old Dominion – Memory Lane

— Omar Apollo – Live For Me EP

— Open City – Hands in the Honey Jar

— Otep – Hydra (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pale Saints – In Ribbons (30th Anniversary Reissue)

— Paramore – Re: This Is Why

— Peter Broderick & Ensemble 0 – Give It to the Sky: Arthur Russell’s Tower of Meaning Expanded

— Portugal. the Company – Woodstock (Vinyl Reissue)

— Powfu – Gathered by the Lantern

— p-rallel – Movement

— Prong – State of Emergency

— Reba McEntire – Not That Fancy

— Restless Spirit – Afterimage

— Roger Waters – The Dark Side of the Moon Redux

— The Rolling Stones – England’s Newest Hit Makers (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Rise & The Fall

— S Club – Best: The Greatest Hits of S Club 7 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sam Gendel and Marcella Cytrynowicz – AUDIOBOOK

— Shuta Hasunuma – unpeople

— The Seshen – Nowhere

— Slauson Malone 1 – EXCELSIOR

— The Steel Woods – On Your Time

— Steve Cole – Without a Doubt

— Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

— Svalbard – The Weight of the Mask

— Tele Novella – Poet’s Tooth

— Tré Burt – Traffic Fiction

— Tom Waits – The Black Rider (Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Bone Machine (Reissue)

— Truth Club – Running From the Chase

— Unschooling – New World Artifacts

— Van Halen – The Collection II

— Various Artists – Allen Ginsberg’s The Fall of America Volume II

— Various Artists – Dicks: The Musical (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – The NID Tapes: Electronic Music from India 1969-1972

— The Wheel – The Wheel

— World’s First Cinema – Palm Reader EP

— Yes – Yessingles

— Yung Bae – Groove Continental: Side B

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...