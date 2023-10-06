Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 55

Group 53 Results
|72.73%
|Deathloop
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|72.73%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|the wastes where life began
|72.73%
|SpiderHeck
|Heavy Metal Debris
|63.64%
|Harvestella
|2000 Year Long Vow
|63.64%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Mid Boss
|63.64%
|30XX
|Doomsday Clockzone Boss
|63.64%
|Cotton Fantasy: Superlative night dreams
|Gemisch Ward
|54.55%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Outway Cave ~ Route 26
|54.55%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|Snow cult shuffle
|45.45%
|Anonymous;Code
|LIEBESTRAUME
|45.45%
|The Last Cube
|Occult Attraction
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster
|The Final Battle
|45.45%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|The Holocene
|45.45%
|Memento Mori
|Pray
|45.45%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|Heckbane-swole 4 souls!
|36.36%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Whale (SMB 2 Classic OST – Inside the Whale)
|36.36%
|Elden Ring
|Leyndell, Royal Capital
Remember The Fallen
|33.33%
|Disgaea 6
|Brighten Road
|33.33%
|Dorfromantik
|Pleasant Hill
|33.33%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Hearthome City (Night)
|33.33%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Time ~Beauties of Nature~
|33.33%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Alone
|33.33%
|Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit
|Robotnik Winter Zone Act 2
|33.33%
|Coral Island
|Fall Main Theme
|33.33%
|Moonglow Bay
|Rainy Beats to Fish/Shop To
|33.33%
|Windjammers 2
|Court Rooftop
|33.33%
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|Sharkbite
|33.33%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Lower | Nightcord at 25:00
|33.33%
|The Longing
|The King
|33.33%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Dustbound
|33.33%
|Splatoon 3
|Blop Bop (Lobby 03)
|33.33%
|Blue Archive
|Denshi touju!
|33.33%
|Garden Story
|Credits
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Elaice Highway (Night)
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday, October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday, October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific