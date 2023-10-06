Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 55

Group 53 Results 72.73% Deathloop Down the Rabbit Hole 72.73% Kirby and the Forgotten Land the wastes where life began 72.73% SpiderHeck Heavy Metal Debris 63.64% Harvestella 2000 Year Long Vow 63.64% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Mid Boss 63.64% 30XX Doomsday Clockzone Boss 63.64% Cotton Fantasy: Superlative night dreams Gemisch Ward 54.55% New Pokémon Snap Outway Cave ~ Route 26 54.55% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Snow cult shuffle 45.45% Anonymous;Code LIEBESTRAUME 45.45% The Last Cube Occult Attraction 45.45% Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster The Final Battle 45.45% Let’s Build a Zoo The Holocene 45.45% Memento Mori Pray 45.45% Mighty Fight Federation Heckbane-swole 4 souls! 36.36% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Whale (SMB 2 Classic OST – Inside the Whale) 36.36% Elden Ring Leyndell, Royal Capital 27.27% Bombergirl Celtic snow dancing village 27.27% Edge of Eternity Theme of Daryon 18.18% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith R-4 Anomaly 18.18% NEO: The World Ends with You Calling -NEO MIX- 9.09% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Carnival Songs 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Master Battle Remember The Fallen 33.33% Disgaea 6 Brighten Road 33.33% Dorfromantik Pleasant Hill 33.33% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Hearthome City (Night) 33.33% Touken Ranbu Warriors Time ~Beauties of Nature~ 33.33% Far: Changing Tides Alone 33.33% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Robotnik Winter Zone Act 2 33.33% Coral Island Fall Main Theme 33.33% Moonglow Bay Rainy Beats to Fish/Shop To 33.33% Windjammers 2 Court Rooftop 33.33% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Sharkbite 33.33% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Lower | Nightcord at 25:00 33.33% The Longing The King 33.33% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Dustbound 33.33% Splatoon 3 Blop Bop (Lobby 03) 33.33% Blue Archive Denshi touju! 33.33% Garden Story Credits 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Elaice Highway (Night) 27.27% Bombergirl Celtic snow dancing village 27.27% Edge of Eternity Theme of Daryon 18.18% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith R-4 Anomaly 18.18% NEO: The World Ends with You Calling -NEO MIX- 9.09% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Carnival Songs 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Master Battle Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday, October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday, October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

