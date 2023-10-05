You Spooky Trek to Me? – “Waltz”

Attention on heck! Don’t try to adjust your viewscreens, person-hell and boo-tenants! What you’re seeing isn’t a creepy clone, a hellish hologram, or a strangely specific alternate universe! For the month of October, we’ll be taking a spine-chilling stroll through Trek’s most horror-iffic outings and spooky adventures! Now why don’t you sit back and try not to let that green blood of yours run cold! If things get a little too intense, don’t hesitate to ask Scotty to SCREAM you up! Hehehehehehehehehe!

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Season 6, Episode 11

Stephen King’s novel Misery (and its film adaptation) popularized the plot of a hobbled character who is at the mercy of a mentally unbalanced caretaker. The classic Sunset Boulevard also had a similar setup, and more recently films like 10 Cloverfield Lane. There’s an innate, uneasy horror appeal to being trapped with someone whose madness becomes more and more apparent over time. “Waltz” uses this psychological thriller setup to create an uncomfortable ordeal for Sisko and a fascinating character study of one of Star Trek’s most complex villains – Dukat.

“WALTZ IS ALIVE! WALTZ IS ALIVE!!!”

The twists and turns of Dukat’s character (who first appeared in the pilot episode) are one of the treats of Deep Space Nine, and Marc Alaimo’s performance always provided a deliciously slimy appeal. In fact, his portrayal was so magnetic for fans that it made the writers uncomfortable, who felt that the people who liked his character began rationalizing the horrific crimes he presided over during the Cardassian occupation of Bajor. In crafting the story for “Waltz,” they sought to definitively lay bare exactly who this guy is and how bad of a person he is beyond a reasonable doubt.

There’s something kind of quaint about that, especially considering how anti-heroes who are objectively terrible people would go on to dominate prestige TV dramas from the 2000s onward. Whether this was the “right” direction for Dukat is highly debatable, and I’m torn on it myself. “Waltz” is a gripping and wonderful episode – one of my personal favorites – with some very dark ideas and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. And the writers had essentially backed Dukat into a corner of increasingly irredeemable villainy starting with him giving the keys of his empire to the greatest threat facing the entire quadrant, the Dominion. There’s really no reasonable way to walk that kind of thing back, so the only way for this guy was forward into even more villainy.

But at the same time, morally pinning Dukat down in the way “Waltz” does removes a lot of the intrigue and complexity that made him (and many other DS9 secondary characters) so interesting and fun to watch. By the end of this hour, he’s essentially “Bwa ha ha-ing” and twirling his nonexistent mustache, having finally accepted the evil that has always lived in his heart. There’s something lost there, and the direction of his character henceforth will follow a more straightforward and simplistic path of scheming cartoon supervillainy. Deep Space Nine would continue for only another season and a half, so perhaps there was also an impetus of pulling out all the stops since we’re nearing the end anyway. Ultimately, we got 6.5 seasons of Dukat the complex baddie, and 1.5 of slightly less complex supervillain who was still fun to watch. That’s really not bad at all!

“BENJAMIN, DO YOU WANT TO GO INSIDE. IT’S A LITTLE DUSTY AND INSANE OUT HERE.”

Traveling aboard the USS Honshu, Sisko’s log entry darkly notes that there’s SOMEONE aboard the ship that he’s spent two days avoiding. It quickly becomes clear that he’s talking about Dukat, who is a prisoner being ferried to a Federation grand jury to eventually stand trial for his many interstellar crimes. Despite what he’s responsible for, in his log Sisko can’t help but pity the man for how much he’s lost – especially his daughter Ziyal. It’s a good starting point for the episode, and Sisko initially embodies that indefatigable virtue and empathy that all our good Starfleet heroes possess.

Sisko comes face to face with Dukat in the Honshu’s brig, where he kneels in prayer for his dead daughter. To say there’s an awkward uneasiness to their meeting would be an understatement. There’s a bizarre civility to their talk that belies the fact that in his last appearance Dukat was this close to defeating the Federation (and the entire Alpha Quadrant along with it). Now they’re just two dudes in a room on opposite sides of a forcefield having a chat. Later, Dukat has a hearty laugh about the kind of universe that allows for such grand reversals of fate, and it’s exemplified by the twists in this episode (and the series as a whole). Life be weird like that.

“I was able to set us down in this cave set. We should have enough paper-machie boulders and blinking props to last us a few weeks. But I’d feel better if I could find some foam trees and colored cubes to sustain us.”

Sisko is more than accommodating and friendly to his former(?) adversary, who is curious about the charges he faces. Sisko equivocates a bit (to Dukat’s dismay), and then offers his sympathies for Ziyal. Dukat is reflexively suspicious about it, revealing some insecurity about his precarious mental state. Nevertheless, he thanks Sisko for his and Kira’s hospitality in giving her a home on the station. Sisko never actually had any scenes with Ziyal so it’s a little empty, but Brooks conveys a heavy sense of sorrow that her tragic life was cut short. Dukat is in pained agreement.

Their convo is cut off when the ship is rocked by an attack. On the station Kira later recounts to the staff that the Honshu was destroyed by a wing of Cardassian ships and that escape pods have been detected. Only the Defiant and one other Starfleet ship are available to search for the survivors (LOL of course). Not only that, but the window for the search is super small because the Defiant will be needed to escort a troop convoy that numbers 30,000 troops. Which is a colossally insane number. Worf commands the Defiant and quickly departs, before being reminded by Kira once again that he absolutely must protect the convoy at all costs.

Sisko awakes in a dark cave lit by a fire (oh yeah baby you know it’s cave time). Dukat explains how the Honshu was (ironically) destroyed by the Cardassians. Sisko had been knocked out not long after leaving the brig, Dukat was able to get him into a shuttle, escape the exploding ship, and set them down on a desolate planet. You know, that old yarn.

Dukat relates that the shuttle’s engines were damaged and it won’t be able to take off again. They at least have enough supplies to last them a few weeks (for once), and he’s transmitting a distress signal. Sisko asks whose signal he’s transmitting – friend or foe? – and Dukat replies that it’s a general one, so whoever responds will find one comrade and one prisoner. Fair enough, Sisko allows. He notices a bulky metal cast on his arm, which was broken in the attack. Sisko thanks him for the care, and Dukat leaves to search for an additional food source. Sisko can’t help but ask why Dukat didn’t leave him to die, who simply replies he didn’t want to. Perhaps because he’s Sisko’s “number one fan?”

Exiting into a tunnel, Dukat is hounded by an impatient Weyoun who demands to know what he’s doing with Sisko. Dukat says that he has a lot to talk about with Sisko, and Weyoun soon begins mocking Dukat over his apparent pathetic mental breakdown in the Starfleet hospital. Dukat tries to silence him but Weyoun continues to gleefully berate him until Dukat pulls out his phaser and shoots, only to reveal that Weyoun was never there at all. Uh oh!

“Look at you, you used to be somebody. A big man. Head honcho. Now you’re just hanging out in a cave set.”

The “character with imaginary illusions” is a trope but it’s used effectively here and makes sense for Dukat. As a narcissist, he places all of his value in what others think of him. People only exist as mirrors to reflect his greatness back at him. And when they don’t it gnaws at him like nothing else, which is why Weyoun lives rent free in his head now. And as we’ll find out, Sisko does too.

Sisko wakes the next day while Dukat fixes some soup. As it turns out, he had some nausea the night before and apparently did some barfing. Dukat assures him it’s fine, and weirdly recalls an even bigger mess he once had to clean up when three men died explosively due to a space accident. Cool gross story, bro. Sisko asks him to change the subject, to which Dukat pointedly replies “The Emissary has spoken.” Things are now Officially Awkward!

“The costar of Spencer for Hire has spoken. I was in TV shows too, you know. Like, a lot of them. Totally.”

Dukat, master of the art of conversation, implores Sisko to find some humor in their situation: a couple days ago they were “dear friends” with Dukat as a prisoner, but now Sisko is the prisoner of his own broken body and they’re most likely going to get found by the Dominion before Starfleet. Hilarious! Sisko grumbles that he’ll feel better when they’re rescued by the Federation and Dukat is back in prison. Dukat’s head perks up as he seems to be hearing something elsewhere. Cooooool.

Giving Sisko his soup, Dukat casually asks how things are hanging back at the station and how everyone else is doing. LOL, this fucking guy. Sisko replies that they’re all fine and emphasizes that they don’t miss him. Dukat presses and Sisko offers to just tell him what he wants to hear since that’s clearly what he desires. Heh. Dukat whines that for this occupation he at least tried to be more charitable to the Bajorans, and Sisko sharply says that according to Kira, Weyoun didn’t give him any choice. We saw before how much Dukat was salivating at the possibility of revenge against Bajor before being stymied by Weyoun. The rewriting of his own history to make himself look better is Narcissism 101 and seeing it played out here is gross and illustrative of his character.

“Hey, thanks for the soup. I like how you garnished it with your scales, that’s not gross at all.”

The dialogue in this episode is so great and it’s one of the series’ best scripts. An episode largely consisting of two characters talking around a fire doesn’t sound very exciting or dynamic, but it is here. As in “Darmok,” there’s a theatrical simplicity to it that’s very compelling, and the acting is top-notch all around.

Dukat continues to bullshit that his intention was to try and heal the divide between the Bajorans and Cardassians, and Sisko can only wonder if he’s going to pass him the salt. Dukat’s competitiveness with Sisko is apparent (and pathetic), and the thing about the soup is a nice detail. Dukat can’t help but try and point out his own cooking skills since he knows how much of a hobby it is for Sisko.

Dukat seems disappointed that Sisko won’t give him the benefit of the doubt, and Sisko wonders why his opinion is so important? Dukat asks if Sisko doesn’t care about how his friends think of him? To which Sisko wearily reminds him they’re not friends, despite the help Dukat has given him. In his twisted mind, Dukat probably does think of Sisko as a friend. The fact that they were on opposite sides of an interstellar war, one in which Dukat was trying to conquer and destroy everything Sisko stood for doesn’t seem to factor into his head at all. What’s really important is if Sisko likes him or not??? Setting aside his current madness, Dukat is so completely unmoored from reality that there’s no place to even start with him.

“Of course Sisko knows that you were in Total Recall opposite Michael Ironside and Ronnie Cox. He just doesn’t want to give you the satisfaction!”

Dukat’s head darts around again, and it starts to freak Sisko out a bit. Dukat claims it’s probably the wind outside, and leaves to check. He talks with an illusion of Damar, who urges Dukat to kill Sisko as a way to break the Bajorans’ spirit and defeat the Federation. True to their real life relationship, Damar plays the part of hype man and provides Dukat with the fawning admiration that soothes his wounded ego. Dukat states that he needs to know if Sisko respects him, and feels that he’s earned it. Excuse me, what? Again, Dukat was on the verge of gleefully conquering the Federation a little while back, but that all takes a backseat when it comes to his fragile ego. You were trying to destroy his entire way of life!

“Yes, I appreciate your concerns, Cave Set. I’ve always found your spray-painted cardboard wisdom to be most enlightening. Also light: my head, man. We probably need better ventilation in here.”

Getting some water, Sisko notices that the back of the transmitter says that it’s offline, despite the front saying it’s operational. Dukat continues to talk with Damar, except this time the camera just shows him talking to rock. Which is a little funny and visually underlines how nuts he is. Dukat returns, and Sisko mentions he heard the device beeping and that there may be something wrong with it. He encourages Dukat to check the back to run a full diagnostic. Dukat does, and reports everything is fine. With his worst fears confirmed, Sisko smiles and replies that it’s all he needed to hear. Oh boy.

Later while Dukat is out, Sisko uses a broken piece of a fork to fix the machine and is able to actually transmit a signal. He covers his tracks before Dukat returns with some cushions from the shuttle for them to sit on. Sisko deduces that Dukat intends for them to be here for a while. Dukat starts pontificating about how the Bajorans might view the odd sight of him and Sisko sitting around the fire like the two best friends they really are. The fact that the Bajorans unequivocally hate him him but love Sisko so clearly eats at Dukat – even though Dukat doesn’t even like the Bajorans! That they would reject him is simply unacceptable.

“Wait a minute, the front of this thing says FEELIN’ FINE but the back is set to TOTALLY INSANE.”

He’s also bizarrely making a case why for Sisko should actually like and respect him – if a bunch of imaginary outside observers see them being civil around a fire, well that should certainly negate the fact they’re on opposite sides of an interstellar total war. The obsession with appearances and an audience illustrates Dukat’s extreme and toxic vanity.

Getting even weirder, Dukat emphasizes that no one’s around and they can be totally, totally honest with each other, bro. So, what do you really think of me?

Yikes on lizard bikes, man.

Before Sisko can say anything, an illusion of Kira sitting over Dukat’s shoulder hisses that he’s an evil, sadistic man who should have been tried as a war criminal years ago and executed. The fact that Kira also lives in Dukat’s head is indicative of his weird fascination with her. It’s interesting that she’s not at all complimentary like Damar, and even more hateful and venomous than the real Kira is. Dukat would of course prefer that Kira give him the praise and admiration he so craves (in addition to, ahem, other things, no doubt), but even he isn’t blind to the repulsion she has for him. As I’ve said before there’s something enticing about that for him, like she’s a challenge to overcome. Or maybe he has a kink for women who hate him.

“Nerys, please. Your lilting feminine braying is giving me… feelings.”

Sisko tries to back out on discussing it, but Dukat is insistent, claiming that his name has been vilified across the quadrant, his sterling reputation slandered. It’s fascinating to consider how Dukat is seen in the interstellar community as the figurehead of the Bajoran Occupation.

At this point Sisko just starts telling Dukat what he wants to hear, claiming he wasn’t there and can’t pass any judgment on him. Kira snipes at Dukat again, and Sisko sees him responding to thin air. Turning back to Sisko, Dukat still isn’t buying his equivocation and demands his honest opinion. Sisko lies and tells him that he had a good reason for all the awful things he did, that he was just following orders. Dukat seems SO pleased to hear that vindication, but Kira starts laughing hysterically at him, calling him a fool.

Sisko tries to focus Dukat’s attention back on him and pretend that Kira isn’t there. The hallucination of Kira sits right beside Sisko and nods mockingly. Dukat claims that she’s always trying to upset him. The crevice that real life Kira seems to have carved out in his psyche is interesting. She’s the doubt in his head, the voice that’s trying to counteract and sabotage any good feelings he has. In reality, she was the woman he couldn’t bend to his will (unlike so many others he did during the Occupation) and continues to resist him even as a figment of his imagination.

Sisko tries to calm Dukat down as Kira goes on about how he’s going to get beaten by Sisko. How he’s going to escape from here, go back to the station and have a good laugh with everyone else at Dukat’s expense. This is what finally pushes him over the edge, which is telling. The thought of a room full of people laughing at him is a nightmare, just as it was to a certain current politician of note (and perhaps the impetus to his presidential bid). Dukat screams and whips out his phaser to shoot Kira, just narrowly missing Sisko. She continues laughing as he impotently tries to shoot her, and the echoing sound of it as he blindly fires all around the cave is haunting.

Meanwhile, the Defiant has picked up a distress signal and is ready to beam aboard two survivors from a planet. As Dukat calms down, he notices a broken fork uncovered during his fury. He quickly realizes Sisko has been doing a little repair work while he was gone and checks the transmitter. The Defiant beams aboard the survivors, and unfortunately it’s not Sisko and Dukat. It’s an effectively tense plot swerve. Dukat points his phaser at the transmitter and destroys it just as the Defiant starts to pick up Sisko’s actual signal.

Furious, Dukat picks up a smoking metal pipe from the ruins of the machine and lurches towards Sisko. He menacingly rants about how he can’t stand betrayal before swinging the club down on our poor captain. It’s not nearly as gut-wrenching as Misery’s infamous sledgehammer scene, but it gets the terror-iffic point across all the same.

“Hey, you got your face all over my beating club, man. That’s not cool. How do you think that makes me feel?”

On the Defiant, Worf communicates with Kira over the viewscreen. He requests more time to investigate the signal they briefly picked up, but Kira’s scrambled signal reminds him that he needs to protect the convoy before she gets cut off. O’Brien and Bashir do that thing where they pretend they didn’t hear anything she said, but Dax is like seriously guys? It’s Worf’s decision anyway, and he decides that they need to honor their mission and protect the convoy. Bashir says that his honor isn’t worth Sisko’s life, and Worf cheerfully gives him permission to leave the bridge. It’s actually great and one of Worf’s best moments on the show. Of course Sisko is important, but c’mon – tens of thousands of defenseless people need their help. This isn’t even a question, and it’s nice to see Worf do the decent thing, even if it doesn’t win him a popularity contest with the bros. Needs of the many, y’know?

Back in the cave, Dukat picks some blood off of his metal bar and proclaims that Sisko brought it upon himself. Of course it’s not his fault, someone else made him do it. A bloodied and battered Sisko hisses “Just like all your victims.” This sets Dukat off and he starts ranting about how he’s such a bad person and how Sisko is so good and the supreme judge of all that is right and wrong. Pity party for one! Brooks is so great here and just screams out “What the hell do you WANT from me?” Approval to commit more death and destruction? Dukat seems angrily pleased that he’s finally getting the candor he has been claiming to want, throws down his weapon, and pretty much goes full DEBATE ME!

“Prepare to have your mind fucked by the long neck of the podcasting-sphere, filthy casual!”

Sisko rises to a standing position as if ready to physically fight him for this bout of verbal combat. He astutely points out that despite Dukat’s supposed yearning for the truth, he has no concept of it and will just twist any facts to fit his warped sense of reality. OWNED. Dukat laughs and demands his evidence for such a claim. Sisko furiously leads him down a logical true and false path about who was responsible for the Bajoran deaths during the Occupation. But predictably, Dukat still can’t accept this and can only try to wiggle around the truth by getting into the weeds of all of his decisions and hopes during that time.

Dukat defends all the supposedly generous policies he tried to enact during his leadership. As he does, Sisko’s body sags back onto the rock wall as he exhaustively realizes the futility of trying to argue with a narcissist – the insanity of trying to get them to realize a single negative thing about themselves, even with all the FACTS AND LOGIC in the cosmos. Dukat’s ego is so massive it has its own gravity well, and trying to destroy that with words is useless.

“Today’s topic: why do all these Bajoran woman – who I totally hate and who disgust me – keeping winding up in my bed? What’s their problem???”

Dukat continues to rant about the Occupation as Weyoun, Damar and Kira (perched on a boulder like vultures) throw in their two cents. The scene is really great, as Dukat paces back and forth between Sisko and this huge rock – every time the camera swings back, another member of his chorus is there responding to his points until they’re eventually all there together. Rene Auberjonis directed the episode and the physical staging of it is very well done. Dukat tries to justify how his executions of Bajorans were fair and reasonable responses to their fight for freedom. How the Cardassians were clearly and objectively the superior race. The inherent horror of this term further punctuates the awfulness of this man and the Occupation itself. Because fate placed the Cardassians in the higher position of power, it was therefore their right to dominate the Bajorans.

It gives the impression of how much of an military-industrial complex the Occupation was. The Cardassians committed so much of their economy, military, and culture to this vast and horrific mission. And they did it for decades. There was an entire chain of command that supported all the awful decisions, and Dukat absolves his moral responsibility by whining about the pressure from the Central Command on his shoulders to prepare Bajor for full scale colonization. He never questions the morality of what they were doing because he was only following orders. As a good and obedient military officer, the issue of whether they should be enslaving a race of people isn’t up for debate, just the ways in which it can be done most effectively.

“I mean, let’s say, for the sake of argument: if I slept with 1,000 Bajoran women – who I don’t have any attraction to or weird feelings about AT ALL – but said ‘no bajomo’ afterwards each time, would that even count? CHECKMATE.”

The gulf between Dukat and reality can only be measured in light years, and he’s so entrenched in his narrow viewpoint that he can’t begin to fathom the insanity of what he’s saying. There’s something quietly terrifying about it, how totally hopeless this man is when it comes to seeing any sort of reason or truth. Alaimo’s performance is a tour de force, and the way he sounds out of breath at times conveys the hair thin grip Dukat has on his sanity. It’s one one of the most arresting scenes of all of Star Trek.

Additionally, the speech makes the Occupation sound like such a miserable, interminable slog for everyone, including the Cardassians. Subjugating an entire race of people harms not only the victims, but the aggressors as well. The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine both went into detail about much the Occupation wounded the Cardassians – morally, psychologically, and even physically. Not respecting the rights of other peoples is a grand folly with ruinous consequences for all involved.

Casting his arms outwards toward his imaginary chorus, Dukat hopes aloud that Sisko is listening to all of it. Changing tactics, Sisko decides to lead his adversary down a different path. If the Cardassians were so superior and had so much to offer, why didn’t the Bajorans appreciate it? Dukat responds that it was their stubborn, foolish pride. He goes on to rant about how pathetic he found the Bajorans, how annoying and irritating they were. “And you hated them!” Sisko says, egging him on with a big grin.

“You hated those sexy jerks, huh?”

“Of course I hated them!” Dukat screams, at last telling the truth. He rages about how he hated everything about them – their religion, their stupid earrings, their wrinkled noses. The writing is so good here and the acting so terrifying. “You should have killed them all!” Sisko says almost gleefully, matching his maniacal energy. He acts the part of one of his chorus members, reflecting his true thoughts back at him. Dukat screams out in agreement as he turns to face his figments. Instead of showing them any mercy, he should have turned Bajor into a graveyard the likes of which the galaxy had never seen!

It’s one of the most maniacal things ever uttered in Star Trek. We’ve had plenty of villains who dealt in mass destruction, but this seems different and scarier. Possibly because Dukat started out as a civil and normal-ish dude, and because the Occupation is a grounded, realistic analogue for real world atrocities. It’s taken six and a half years for him to get to this point and as the viewer we can appreciate every brick along that path to hell. Ultimately, he’s realized that he should have committed total genocide on this innocent race of people because they were MEAN to him. Because they didn’t LOVE him during his brutal reign of terror. We’ve seen the absolute horrors a leader is willing to commit in the name of protecting his ego. Being an oversensitive baby seems like a menial and pathetic thing, but it can – and will – get people killed if fate allows it.

“RAAWR X3! Of course I hated them! They’re so emotional, illogical, and petty! UNLIKE MEEEEE, A PURELY RATIONAL BEEEEINNNNG!!!!!”

“I should have killed them all,” Dukat says quietly to himself, his arms raised in megalomaniacal fury. While lost in his evil catharsis, Sisko brains Dukat with the metal bar and drops him to the ground. “And that is why you’re not an evil man,” he sarcastically scoffs before leaving. EVISCERATED and DESTROYED.

Sisko makes his way through the blowing wind and sand to the shuttlecraft. He gets in and starts to close the door, but in true horror movie fashion, Dukat jumps in at the last second. He throws Sisko down and point his phaser at him. “DO IT!” Sisko yells, which I love. Shit or get off the pot, you asshole.

SHIA_LABEOUF_DO_IT.MPEG

In “Sacrifice of Angels,” Dukat laid out his narcissistic need for his enemies to approve of him, to recognize his greatness. His obsession with Sisko in that regard is what prevented him from defeating him there, and it once again stays his hand. Instead of killing Sisko, he opens the door and throws him out into the storm (right on his broken arm too, ouch). Gripping him by the collar, Dukat goes full supervillain and proclaims that he’s glad they spent this time together. Bajor hasn’t seen what it means to be his enemy, but they will! And not even their Emissary will save them, bwa ha ha! Sisko respond by kicking him in his knee, which is funny. Dukat gives him a final fist kiss goodbye and departs in the shuttle. As the door closes, Weyoun, Damar, and Kira smile at him approvingly.

It’s interesting in an ironic way that despite Sisko’s correct assertion that Dukat can’t accept reality, the events of this episode do end up leading him to the ultimate truth about himself: that he is a bad guy, a true villain, and the Bajorans have always been his enemy.

“What do you say, figments? Road trip? I know the best spots along the I-95. The I stands for INSANE.”

As the Defiant is about to depart the system, they receive a message from Dukat. True to his narcissism, Dukat can’t let Sisko die in his state. He hasn’t yet acknowledged his greatness and superiority! So there’s still work to be done.

In the Defiant’s sickbay, Sisko recovers from his ordeal as Dax visits. He muses about how most things in the universe aren’t black or white, but always seem to be some varying shade of grey. Which is a pretty succinct way of summing up Deep Space Nine’s appeal. But then you spend time with someone like Dukat and realize that there’s such a thing as Pure Evil. Which is refreshing in its own way for DS9. Sometimes it’s good to throw some actual black or white in there for contrast.

Dax challenges him on what he’s going to do about it, which is kinda weird. Like dude, he’s just been through a lot here? He doesn’t need to be needled about his next action items for dealing with his supreme arch-nemesis, Old Man. Anyway.

Sisko simply vows to protect Bajor and refuses to fear evil. It’s either going to be him or me. Two enter, ONE LEAVES.

With this declaration, Sisko makes a commitment to protecting Bajor against whatever Dukat decides to throw at it. But he’s also come to a final realization about who this man is. They had at many times fought on the same side and were uncomfortable allies. Sisko even admitted to almost thinking Dukat had changed at one point. But whatever moral grey area Dukat inhabited no longer exists, and the battle lines between these men are drawn. The episode showcases how both Sisko and Dukat come to a necessary realization about the ultimate basis of their relationship: true enemies acting out a colossal battle of good vs. evil.

“I fear no evil. What I do fear is not getting my nappy-nap, so I say GOOD NIGHT SIR. ZzZzZzZzZz”

The frightening truth about Dukat is explored in “Waltz,” and his nature as a true monster is definitively stated. Remarking on Dukat’s character, Ira Steven Behr said “Dukat is a self-deluded, opportunistic, egomaniacal sadist. He will do whatever it takes to come out on top. He’s a deeply, deeply screwed-up Cardassian who doesn’t understand his own motives.” He is the most complex and enticing villain featured in Star Trek, and fits in with the complex world of Deep Space Nine. The ghosts of Dukat’s past serve to reflect the narcissism that hobbles his soul. Left unchecked, it’s a sickness that threatens so many others. True to the themes of Trek, a complete rejection of truth and reality can be a deeply scary and monstrous thing.

Stray Observations:

Dukat recalls how he helped a Lt. McConnell put Sisko in a shuttle, at which point the guy is killed by a piece of shrapnel. I wonder…

Weirdly, this is the only episode with the traditional Starfleet shuttlecraft in the whole series. There were plenty of runabouts and escape pods, but no shuttlecrafts.

Sisko and Dukat won’t meet again until the final episode.

It would have been interesting if Ziyal was one of Dukat’s ghosts, perhaps symbolizing whatever shred of decency he has (or pretends to have). But three ghosts is enough.

Sisko’s arm cast is weird, and the only time we see such a contraption. It’s implied that this is a standard part of med kits – those laptop-sized briefcases we see whipped out when someone is hurt. Band-aids, dermal generators, metal arm casts, you know, standard first aid stuff. Are there casts for other body parts, too? Or is the cast some morphing, expanding thing that conforms to whatever body part you slap it on? Drop it on your crotch and it transforms into a pair of metal underwear briefs! My mind (and jokes) reel with possibilities.

“Can I get some oil for my arm? It’s starting to rust.”

“Bone Regenerator” is the name of my Trek-themed death metal band.

Presented without context:

“Dukat, the only thing that’s real here is your RUDENESS, mister. Now stop being a crazy and chill with the two – I mean ONE – of us.”

Also presented without context:

“My space spork, ruined! Now I’ll never be able to do that finger puppet rendition of “Spork’s Brain I’ve been working on!”

BONUS ROUND:

“These image captions – they’re all connected!”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...