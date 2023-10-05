Wheel Of Time Season 2 Episode 8 Season Finale Discussion

With fantasy films and TV series still few and far between, a new one is underway with the second season adaptation of Robert Jordan’s massive Wheel of Time novel series on Amazon Prime. The show has already received a green light for the third season and is in production.

We did individual episode posts last year but events kept me from doing them this year. I set up this post to cover episodes one through eight of the second season and what came before.

PLEASE try to keep book spoilers about future events CLEARLY listed and blocked as spoilers.

The leading cast includes:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (S1)

Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon (S2)

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor

Rafe Judkins is serving as a showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the adaptation. Judkins looks to be quite the fan of the original work, which is a big plus, and has some solid TV experience working on Chuck and Hemlock Grove as well as Agents of SHIELD.

Sony Pictures Television will be producing it along with Red Eagle Entertainment and Radar Pictures.

Plot concept: Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...