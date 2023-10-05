Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 5

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland;

Amanda Ganske, a product marketing manager from Austin, Texas; and

Brendan Sargent, a small business owner originally from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jeopardy!

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE // MOVIES AS TV NEWS STORIES // I HAVE A PREPOSITION FOR YOU // FRANKLY // MADEIRA // I DON’T GIVE A…

DD1 – $400 – MADEIRA – The Atlantic Ocean archipelago of Madeira is an autonomous region of this nation (Amanda dropped $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Brendan $4,800, Amanda -$400, Joe $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Brendan $7,000, Amanda $0, Joe $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

EX-SOVIET REPUBLICS // ALPHABET POP // LOOK IN THE CABINET // NUN BUT THE BRAVE // ARCHITECTURE TERMS // NUMBERS 4 LETTERS

DD2 – $2,000 – LOOK IN THE CABINET – At the time of its establishment in 1849, this Cabinet department was also known as the Home Department (Joe added $4,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NUN BUT THE BRAVE – 3-word title of Sister Helen Prejean’s powerful account of being a death row counselor (John added $6,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Brendan $15,800, Amanda $11,000, Joe $12,800.

Final Jeopardy!

GLOBAL GEOLOGY – In this nation of 360,000 people, you can walk along the boundaries of the Eurasian & North American tectonic plates

Only Joe was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to advance with $22,800.

Final scores: Brendan $5,999, Amanda $0, Joe $22,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Portugal? DD2 – What is Dept. of the Interior? DD3 – What is “Dead Man Walking”? FJ – What is Iceland?

