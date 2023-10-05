Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 54

Group 52 Results 69.23% UNBEATABLE [white label] PROPER RHYTHM by peak divide 61.54% Freedom Planet 2 Shade Armory 61.54% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Forest of Illusion 61.54% Later Alligator Seedy Gator Games 53.85% Chocobo GP Dead heat on the big bridge 53.85% Potionomics Muktuk’s Calling 46.15% Atelier Sophie 2 Distant Lightning 46.15% Steel Assault City of shattered glass 46.15% Tunic Forget to Forget 46.15% Fall Guys Falling stars (chugu bam bam) 46.15% Roadwarden Eudocia House 02 38.46% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle The world of spirit 38.46% Neon White Hellion 38.46% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Last Heart 30.77% NEO: The World Ends with You NEW GAME 30.77% Creepy Tale 2 Battle with Marsh Monster 30.77% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Wheel (SMB 2 Classic OST – Clock Tower Factory) 30.77% Final Fantasy VII Remake Wutai (Jukebox Version) 30.77% Everhood UNDEAD DRUMS 30.77% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Vidalia 23.08% Everhood Endless Parade 23.08% Castlevania: Dracula X Bloodlines 7.69% Paper Mario (NSO) Main Theme 7.69% Tyrant’s Blessing Camp Theme Remember The Fallen 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Off-Seer (Main Title Theme) 33.33% Toree 2 Main theme 33.33% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Shade Man 33.33% Subnautica: Below Zero Iceberg 33.33% Minecraft: The Wild Update Aerie 33.33% Chunithm NEW!! Blazing Break 33.33% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Sunrise 33.33% Eastward To My Knight 33.33% Shadow Warrior 3 Long River 33.33% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Anubia 33.33% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Veggieville 33.33% OMORI Fight Your Friends (Early Draft Version) 33.33% Trek to Yomi Sakura Fubuki 33.33% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster The final battle 30.77% NEO: The World Ends with You NEW GAME 30.77% Creepy Tale 2 Battle with Marsh Monster 30.77% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Wheel (SMB 2 Classic OST – Clock Tower Factory) 30.77% Final Fantasy VII Remake Wutai (Jukebox Version) 30.77% Everhood UNDEAD DRUMS 30.77% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Vidalia 23.08% Everhood Endless Parade 23.08% Castlevania: Dracula X Bloodlines 7.69% Paper Mario (NSO) Main Theme 7.69% Tyrant’s Blessing Camp Theme Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday, October 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday, October 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...