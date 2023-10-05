Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 54

Group 52 Results
|69.23%
|UNBEATABLE [white label]
|PROPER RHYTHM by peak divide
|61.54%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Shade Armory
|61.54%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Forest of Illusion
|61.54%
|Later Alligator
|Seedy Gator Games
|53.85%
|Chocobo GP
|Dead heat on the big bridge
|53.85%
|Potionomics
|Muktuk’s Calling
|46.15%
|Atelier Sophie 2
|Distant Lightning
|46.15%
|Steel Assault
|City of shattered glass
|46.15%
|Tunic
|Forget to Forget
|46.15%
|Fall Guys
|Falling stars (chugu bam bam)
|46.15%
|Roadwarden
|Eudocia House 02
|38.46%
|Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle
|The world of spirit
|38.46%
|Neon White
|Hellion
|38.46%
|Kokoro Clover Season 1
|Last Heart
|30.77%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|NEW GAME
|30.77%
|Creepy Tale 2
|Battle with Marsh Monster
|30.77%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Wheel (SMB 2 Classic OST – Clock Tower Factory)
|30.77%
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Wutai (Jukebox Version)
|30.77%
|Everhood
|UNDEAD DRUMS
|30.77%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Vidalia
|23.08%
|Everhood
|Endless Parade
|23.08%
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|Bloodlines
|7.69%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Main Theme
|7.69%
|Tyrant’s Blessing
|Camp Theme
Remember The Fallen
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Off-Seer (Main Title Theme)
|33.33%
|Toree 2
|Main theme
|33.33%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Shade Man
|33.33%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Iceberg
|33.33%
|Minecraft: The Wild Update
|Aerie
|33.33%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Blazing Break
|33.33%
|An Average Day at the Cat Cafe
|Sunrise
|33.33%
|Eastward
|To My Knight
|33.33%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Long River
|33.33%
|Potionomics
|Sylvia vs. Anubia
|33.33%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Veggieville
|33.33%
|OMORI
|Fight Your Friends (Early Draft Version)
|33.33%
|Trek to Yomi
|Sakura Fubuki
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|The final battle
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday, October 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday, October 8th at 10:00PM Pacific