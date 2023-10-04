Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 4, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Fall anime season has arrived, which means we’ll have lots of new series to check out over the next couple weeks. Some series have already started, and one of my most anticipated shows starts on Saturday: My New Boss is Goofy!

I love how many times the trailer says that this show will “soothe your soul”. They know their audience well!

My New Boss is Goofy is a slice-of-life workplace comedy series about an office worker who quit his previous job after suffering from his boss’ power harassment. His health has deteriorated, and he is anxious that his new boss will be no different…but after meeting him he learns that his boss is actually very goofy! If you liked Play it Cool, Guys this series is a must-see. If you haven’t seen Play it Cool, Guys and the premise of this show peaks your interest…go watch that series too! Both are available on Crunchyroll. Go forth and have your soul soothed.

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

