Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 4

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

John Bussard, a Marine aviator from Ringoes, New Jersey;

Kendra Blanchette, a registered dietician from Elk Grove, California; and

Evan Roberts, a chemistry teacher from Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeopardy!

EARTH SCIENCE // PLEASE BEAR WITH ME // WE TRY TO STAY NEUTRAL // SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATTRACTIONS // FOOD FOR THOUGHT // 2 VOWELS, ONE CONSONANT

DD1 – $600 – WE TRY TO STAY NEUTRAL – Soon after a beating by France at Marignano in 1515, this country decided expansion was out & neutrality was in (Kendra added $1,600.)

Scores at first break: Evan $1,000, Kendra $4,200, John $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Evan $4,000, Kendra $6,200, John $5,800.

Double Jeopardy!

WHERE’S THE PROBLEM? // HOW’S THE KING TAKING IT? // WAXING PHILOSOPHICAL // ANIMAL VERBS // LOONEY TUNES // MERRY MELODIES

DD2 – $800 – HOW’S THE KING TAKING IT? – On March 7, 1774 George III complained of “outrageous proceedings at” this city, especially in its harbor (Kendra added $5,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – MERRY MELODIES – This 19th c. composer’s Mazurka No. 9 (Op. 7 No. 5) is one of the peppier ones (John added $6,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Evan $6,000, Kendra $23,200, John $14,200.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS – His 1904 will stipulated that “all the sums hereinbefore specified for prizes shall be used for prizes only”

Only John was correct on FJ, but he wagered $0 while Kendra dropped $5,201, so Kendra held on to advance with $17,999.

Final scores: Evan $0, Kendra $17,999, John $14,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Switzerland? DD2 – What is Boston? DD3 – Who was Chopin? FJ – Who was Pulitzer?

