Franchise Festival S3E9 – Sonic Frontiers

Hamilton and Chris explore Sonic the Hedgehog’s first “open zone” adventure, Sonic Frontiers (2022). Along the way, they discuss the game’s development, its peculiar minigames, and how well it succeeds at shifting the franchise away from linear stage design.



Noteworthy sources include interviews with Sonic Team Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka by IGN and Eurogamer.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Sonic Frontiers below.



This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, Jasper, Cedric the Owl, and Jarathen. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. October 2023’s bonus show will be on Sonic Mania!

