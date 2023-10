Frank Drive is back with his latest Horrorsynth/Darksynth/ Horrorwave Mix.

I really like the fact that he uses movie trailers as part of his videos. It helps me track down movies to add to my watch list. This video begins with Popcorn and ends with Mortuary.

Have a Totally Terrifying Tuesday Fright, I mean Night.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite VHS cover art? Feel free to post a few in the comments section.

