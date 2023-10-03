The Creative Endeavors Thread Readies To Rumble

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Thread, please, please, please post your request in the comments below.

We’re in what’ll probably be the last spike of warm weather (feel pretty confident about this, even for Michigan) until May (at least I hope so for semi-selfish reasons) and I’ll probably be riding much of the time, getting in some last landscape photos before I get down to the long-awaited “creative season” (which I’d hoped to get on this week, but my landlord’ll be cleaning the carpets, so I’ll have to postpone the painting campaign for a bit).

It dawned on me a few days ago that Inktober’s completely passed me by; I was hugely enthusiastic about it my first year or two on Instagram, but the latter’s increasing TikTok-ification and Parker’s unethical business practices really soured me on the whole thing. I’m still ahead on illustrations for the year, but am very slightly annoyed I didn’t get more done in September, so I might end up snagging one or two prompts this year to keep me going.

The header image is a sketch of Mei Semones’ show at Ziggy’s in Ypsi last month (?). I’ve been trying to dial down the random sketching because it feels like I’m relying on it too much to the detriment of more finished work, but I haven’t been replacing it with the latter until very recently (I also need to get better at drawing guitars).

How’s your work going?

