Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (10/3)

In 1923, Walt Disney and his brother, Roy, won a contract to make a series of short films called The Alice Comedies. They would be a hybrid of live action an animation, where our title character, Alice (played by Virginia Davis), would interact with a bunch of cartoons. There would eventually be 57 shorts in all.

This would be the first film released under the newly created Disney Brothers Studio. A pretty fitting genesis, I think, as the eventual Walt Disney Studios would grow to prominence on animation and child actors.

This month, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.

It’s strange to think of Disney — which now owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilms, and Fox — as this scrappy film studio that made it on a very big gamble. And that gamble was a full length animated film called Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. Such a thing had been unthinkable… and would remain unthinkable to most studios, as Disney had a monopoly of full length animated features for the longest time.

Disney Studios would also have their hand in live action films, which until the 1980’s was hampered by it’s laser focus on being kid-friendly. I imagine most of us caught these on shows like The Magical World of Disney. Movies like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, Escape to Witch Mountain, Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier, The Apple Dumpling Gang, The Shaggy Dog, The Love Bug, The Parent Trap, and a very good adaptation of Treasure Island. It was a blessed world where Hayley Mills was the biggest star and Pollyanna was high drama.

The 80’s was when Disney really broke out, though. The creation of Touchtone Pictures meant that Disney could make more adult movies like Splash! and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

And then animation, which had a very rough two decades or so, came roaring back with the Disney Renaissance. In quick succession, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King made it cool to see animated movies again.

It’s a long, strange road, going from the kid-friendly movies only studio to basically being the one studio that owns everything. The Fox acquisition not only meant that the Alien, Predator, and Avatar franchises were under its umbrella. It also included Fox Searchlight. Which means that, yes, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Banshees of Inisherin are both Disney films.

Though, is it just me, or is it harder and harder to see that castle logo these days? Sure, it still shows up when there’s a new animated film or a movie like Pirates of the Caribbean that’s based on a theme park ride. But everything else gets that Marvel Studios logo or the 20th Century logo. It’s like Disney is this hiding behind its main brands, perhaps because they don’t want to tarnish the brand too much.

But we know it’s Disney.

It’s all Disney.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie do you associate with that Walt Disney castle logo?

