Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 2

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Dane Reighard, a writer & editor from Los Angeles, California;
- Emily Seaman Hoy, an attorney from Houston, Texas; and
- Burt Thakur, a project engineer from Palm Springs, California.
Jeopardy!
GEOGRAPHY “B” // FIGHTERS // ARE YOU SHAKESPEARIENCED? // A BUG’S LIFE // NATIVE AMERICANS // A CATEGORY ABOUT NOTHING
DD1 – $800 – ARE YOU SHAKESPEARIENCED? – “The isle is full of noises, sounds and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not” (Dane added $1,200.)
Scores at first break: Burt -$600, Emily $3,200, Dane $4,000.
Scores going into DJ: Burt $1,600, Emily $4,800, Dane $3,200.
Double Jeopardy!
SOUTH AFRICA // THEY PLAYED WYATT EARP // SIGNS & SYMBOLS // EGYPTIAN MYTHOLOGY // HODGE PODGE // PROVERB VS. PROVERB
DD2 (video) – $1,600 – SOUTH AFRICA – The majestic Victorian City Hall in East London, South Africa held the first hearing of the post-apartheid TRC, this commission (Burt dropped $2,000.)
DD3 – $1,600 – HODGE PODGE – James Boswell recounted this British man of letters’ affection for his cat Hodge, for whom he bought oysters (Dane lost $2,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Burt -$600, Emily $3,200, Dane $4,000.
Final Jeopardy!
PRESIDENTIAL PROCLAMATIONS – Both issued in April, 80 years apart, the first proclamations by these 2 Presidents each declared natl. days of mourning
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Dane dropped $5,000 to advance with $5,800.
Final scores: Burt $0, Emily $3,600, Dane $5,800.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Tempest”? DD2 – What is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission? DD3 – Who was Dr. Samuel Johnson? FJ – Who were Andrew Johnson and Harry Truman?