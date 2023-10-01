Waffle Me Up Sunday Food Thread 10/1

In an OT from late August/early September it was suggested that we have a waffle themed Sunday Food Thread. In the Sept. 3 thread I promised waffles by the end of the month. Technically it’s still September as I’m writing this up, I’ll take it.

A while (1, 2 years?) back someone shared this Serious Eats overnight brown-butter yeast-raised waffles recipe and I bookmarked it. Now is the time to try it! The night before really was easy. I laid out all of my mise before getting started browning the butter as I didn’t want to burn it and have to start again. Rather than try to fit a 3qt. saucepan into the fridge I moved my batter into a mixing bowl before putting it in the fridge overnight. They cooked just like the recipe described and my 7″ round waffle iron produced 3.75 waffles! Eating the waffle plain they had a subtle flavor that was tasty. I will most likely add another 1/2 to 1 tbsp. of sugar next time.

