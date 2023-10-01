Here is a post about my cat. Sike! it’s actually about pressed bean curd! Tofu, from the Chinese dòufǔ meaning “bean curd”, has been made and eaten in East Asian countries for at least two thousand years.

Tofu is low in calories and high in protein, and has traditionally been used as a substitute for meat and fish, as it is today. It is made by boiling and grinding soybeans and then coagulating them using mineral salts, acids or enzymes, and pressing them into blocks. It can have various degrees of texture from silken to super-firm, and it can be either very light in flavour or fermented in fish brine to produce “stinky tofu”.

James Flint, who was a merchant of the East India Company after whom Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary pirate was named, introduced the soybean to North America and wrote, in a letter to Benjamin Franklin in 1770, the first recorded reference to tofu in the English language.

Also, here is my cat.

