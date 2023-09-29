The (9/29) Day Thread is Aided by the Morphin Masters

The Morphin Masters are first mentioned in episode 7 of Season 1 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Zordon describes them as ancient sorcerers, who millions of years ago sealed a universe of power within two Power Eggs. Nearly 30 years later in Power Rangers Dino Fury , we get our first glimpse of the Morphin Masters outside of a Viewing Globe, who emerged from the Morphin Grid 65 million years ago to give the first Dino Fury Rangers their powers to fend off an invasion of Sporix Beasts.

Before all of that happens though, in the Distant Past, the Morphin Masters were a civilization of highly advanced technologists, who harnessed the energy of the Morphin Grid via a number of Master Forges. When an out of control experiment sends The Morphinaut from the Even Distanter Past through time to the Merely Distant Past, a group of young Morphin Masters must siphon off his excess grid energy to save him, and in the process become the first Power Rangers.

At first, their energy is unstable, and they cycle randomly through Ranger powers from all different time periods, but by incorporating their Morphin Hearts into the first Morphers, they stabilize their powers and become the first Ranger team: the Squadron Rangers.

In the end, to defeat Dark Specter, the Squadron Rangers must break their Morphers and release the grid energy within in order to irradiate the whole planet with positive energy, protecting it from Dark Specter forever.

Oh, by the way, the planet was Earth this whole time

By doing this, the Squadron Rangers give up their physical forms and become The Emissaries, metaphysical embodiments of every Ranger across all of time who watch over and safeguard every Ranger team.

Anyway, millions of years later, in the present, the Morphin Masters have retreated into the Morphin Grid to escape the forces of evil and have forsaken interfering in the material universe, but a few rogue Morphin Masters defy the Prime Morphin Directive and interfere in Ranger Business. That one time that every Ranger in all of time and space came back for the 25th anniversary? Morphin Masters did it. That one time the Gold Dino Fury Ranger had to be rescued from his stasis pod under the sea? Morphin Masters did it. That one time that the Red Grid Battleforce Ranger got hit on the head by a meteorite that conveniently had a Dino Power Coin inside of it? Morphin Master Green 100% threw that meteor at his head. Most recently, the Morphin Masters came to realize that they could be doing more good for the universe if they did decide to intervene after all and they imprisoned Lord Zedd in crystalized grid energy.

Apparently they didn’t do a very good job of it though, because Lord Zedd is set to be the main villain of Power Rangers Season 30, Cosmic Fury, which released on Netflix today.

Will the Morphin Masters show back up to explain how they instantaneously failed at the one job that they committed to in the previous season? Will they pull some kind of Deus Ex Morphin Grid to grant everybody new amazing powers that are, like, space-orb-themed or something? You’ll have to watch to find out! Until then…

Have a great Day Thread!

